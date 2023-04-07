The expansion of the village of Winchburgh, located 12 miles east of Edinburgh, is being billed as being one of the biggest projects of its kind anywhere in the UK.

Developers say that when complete, it will include at least 3,800 homes, an 85-acre park and a marina linked to the Union Canal.

On Thursday, the growing community was linked directly to the M9 with the reopening of the B8020 Beatlie Road connection.

Having previously been bypassed by the motorway, the new direct link means Winchburgh is now the first motorway junction west of the M9 access to the Queensferry Crossing.

John Hamilton, CEO of developer Winchburgh Developments, said: “The opening of the direct link road to the motorway marks a major milestone in Winchburgh’s history and we are delighted that the local community can now enjoy more direct routes to Edinburgh and beyond. We’d like to thank them for their support and patience while these important works were completed.

“Despite being a major location for shale mining and brick manufacturing in the first half of the 20th century, Winchburgh was bypassed by the construction of the M8 and M9 in the 1960s and 1970s, resulting in a sub-standard local road network. The junction will really put Winchburgh on the map, cementing it as one of the UK’s most exciting places to live.”

Winchburgh is now connected to the M9 (Image: Winchburgh Developments)

Graeme Paget, Area Manager, Transport Scotland, said: “We’re pleased to have played our part in this project over the past three years, and welcome to the improved connectivity this new junction brings to the residents of Winchburgh.

“It’s also important to highlight the benefits of the improved active travel links to local walking and cycling routes connecting to the surrounding villages.”

Local residents and businesses have also welcomed the opening of the link road.

Mandy Baird, Community Councillor and long-standing resident, said: “I am delighted to see the new junction opening. This will have a huge impact for everyone from the village as having the new junction will improve journey times for all road users going to and from the village. Another big plus for me and the residents of Kirkliston is there will be no more having to sit and wait for ages in the traffic congestion anymore - you can drive straight down to the new junction and head in both directions down the M9 and the same coming home”.

Graham Campbell, Community Council Chairman, added: “The community council is delighted to see the motorway slip-road project opening, and welcome its strengthening of traffic links in the village. This has been a long-awaited aspect of the masterplan for the village, which we are sure will be roundly welcomed by the community as a whole.”