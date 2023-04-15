Secrets Of Hartwood Hall

Katie Lumsden

Michael Joseph, £16.99 (ebook £7.99)

In her debut novel, Katie Lumsden follows the story of a young Victorian widow, Margaret Lennox. Margaret is offered a position as governess at isolated country house Hartwood Hall with an only child, Louis, and his mother, Mrs Evesham. Margaret soon hears the rumours that Mrs Evesham is a witch and the house is cursed - she does not believe in such superstitions, but she cannot deny seeing strange figures or hearing mysterious noises at night. To try to distract herself, Margaret pursues a forbidden relationship with the gardener, Paul, although she remains determined to learn the truth behind the secrets of Hartwood Hall. The novel is deeply immersive, atmospheric, and a true love letter to gothic fiction. Its modernist and unpredictable twists make it an impressive, standout debut novel, sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.

9/10

To Battersea Park

Philip Hensher

Fourth Estate, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)

Though its theme is the confinement of the Covid lockdown, Philip Hensher's shape-shifting, sometimes perplexing novel ranges far and wide. Arranged in four parts, it initially details the telescoping of the narrator's world to the few streets around the home he shares with his husband. During the interchangeable days, his attention is drawn to the neighbourhood's previously unnoticed trees and topography. He also becomes a dedicated curtain twitcher, observing (and imagining) the doings of his less rule-abiding neighbours. But this observation of minutiae can only go so far. The novel's perspective widens to encompass the equally tiny worlds of scattered characters connected with the narrator, shifts gear into a dystopian future riven with violence, then loops back to the familiar South London street and a family tragedy. It's an unsettling read, and some will find it too tricky, but it captures the uniquely weird atmosphere of the pandemic perfectly.

9/10

Dirty Laundry

Disha Bose

Viking, £14.99 (ebook £7.99)

Dirty Laundry is a classic modern life drama. Centred around the lives of three mothers, as the story develops you get to peek behind the scenes in each of their lives, live their problems and really get to know what makes them who they are. Dirty Laundry teases you at the beginning with the death of Ciara, and is a real page-turner as the book swiftly takes you back in time to before the murder, keeping you guessing until the last few chapters. The three women's lives start to intertwine as it's revealed who is sleeping with who, what secrets they are all keeping, and ultimately, who the murderer is. While the ending does feel a little rushed - almost like there was a chapter or two missing - this is a really easy and enjoyable read.

8/10

Non-fiction

Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict

Elizabeth Day

Fourth Estate, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)

In a society obsessed with romantic connections, friendships are often sidelined in media and rarely examined in detail. Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict by journalist, novelist and podcaster Elizabeth Day sets out to right that wrong. It mixes a deeply personal, yet relatable narrative of Day's own experiences - from ghosting to frenemies - with a broader philosophical discussion about the role of friendships in our lives, peppered with references to studies and a taste of other people's stories. Day unpacks her tendency to collect as many friends as possible, and her long-time belief that her self-worth depends on being a Good Friend and having a large social circle (thus proving the school bullies wrong). She explains how, as the pandemic hit, she was forced to face up to the fact that she was neglecting those who really mattered by prioritising quantity over quality. Friendaholic, while refreshing in its focus, can feel bit samey after a while and could probably have been told in half the number of pages - or even a newspaper long-read.

6/10

Children's book of the week

The Artist

Ed Vere

Puffin, £12.99 (ebook £5.99)

Writer-illustrator Ed Vere returns with another beautifully illustrated children's book, celebrating what it means to be an artist. A classic children's story about creativity and building self-esteem, The Artist follows a brightly coloured dinosaur as she sets out to turn her imagination full of colours, feelings, moods and dreams into art that brings joy to a colourless city. But when she accidentally slips outside the lines, The Artist feels so embarrassed that she gives up painting altogether. But how important is it to stay inside the lines? A simple but uplifting story for any child who loves to draw.

7/10