Fiction
Secrets Of Hartwood Hall
Katie Lumsden
Michael Joseph, £16.99 (ebook £7.99)
In her debut novel, Katie Lumsden follows the story of a young Victorian widow, Margaret Lennox. Margaret is offered a position as governess at isolated country house Hartwood Hall with an only child, Louis, and his mother, Mrs Evesham. Margaret soon hears the rumours that Mrs Evesham is a witch and the house is cursed - she does not believe in such superstitions, but she cannot deny seeing strange figures or hearing mysterious noises at night. To try to distract herself, Margaret pursues a forbidden relationship with the gardener, Paul, although she remains determined to learn the truth behind the secrets of Hartwood Hall. The novel is deeply immersive, atmospheric, and a true love letter to gothic fiction. Its modernist and unpredictable twists make it an impressive, standout debut novel, sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.
9/10
To Battersea Park
Philip Hensher
Fourth Estate, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)
Though its theme is the confinement of the Covid lockdown, Philip Hensher's shape-shifting, sometimes perplexing novel ranges far and wide. Arranged in four parts, it initially details the telescoping of the narrator's world to the few streets around the home he shares with his husband. During the interchangeable days, his attention is drawn to the neighbourhood's previously unnoticed trees and topography. He also becomes a dedicated curtain twitcher, observing (and imagining) the doings of his less rule-abiding neighbours. But this observation of minutiae can only go so far. The novel's perspective widens to encompass the equally tiny worlds of scattered characters connected with the narrator, shifts gear into a dystopian future riven with violence, then loops back to the familiar South London street and a family tragedy. It's an unsettling read, and some will find it too tricky, but it captures the uniquely weird atmosphere of the pandemic perfectly.
9/10
Dirty Laundry
Disha Bose
Viking, £14.99 (ebook £7.99)
Dirty Laundry is a classic modern life drama. Centred around the lives of three mothers, as the story develops you get to peek behind the scenes in each of their lives, live their problems and really get to know what makes them who they are. Dirty Laundry teases you at the beginning with the death of Ciara, and is a real page-turner as the book swiftly takes you back in time to before the murder, keeping you guessing until the last few chapters. The three women's lives start to intertwine as it's revealed who is sleeping with who, what secrets they are all keeping, and ultimately, who the murderer is. While the ending does feel a little rushed - almost like there was a chapter or two missing - this is a really easy and enjoyable read.
8/10
Non-fiction
Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict
Elizabeth Day
Fourth Estate, £16.99 (ebook £9.99)
In a society obsessed with romantic connections, friendships are often sidelined in media and rarely examined in detail. Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict by journalist, novelist and podcaster Elizabeth Day sets out to right that wrong. It mixes a deeply personal, yet relatable narrative of Day's own experiences - from ghosting to frenemies - with a broader philosophical discussion about the role of friendships in our lives, peppered with references to studies and a taste of other people's stories. Day unpacks her tendency to collect as many friends as possible, and her long-time belief that her self-worth depends on being a Good Friend and having a large social circle (thus proving the school bullies wrong). She explains how, as the pandemic hit, she was forced to face up to the fact that she was neglecting those who really mattered by prioritising quantity over quality. Friendaholic, while refreshing in its focus, can feel bit samey after a while and could probably have been told in half the number of pages - or even a newspaper long-read.
6/10
Children's book of the week
The Artist
Ed Vere
Puffin, £12.99 (ebook £5.99)
Writer-illustrator Ed Vere returns with another beautifully illustrated children's book, celebrating what it means to be an artist. A classic children's story about creativity and building self-esteem, The Artist follows a brightly coloured dinosaur as she sets out to turn her imagination full of colours, feelings, moods and dreams into art that brings joy to a colourless city. But when she accidentally slips outside the lines, The Artist feels so embarrassed that she gives up painting altogether. But how important is it to stay inside the lines? A simple but uplifting story for any child who loves to draw.
7/10
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here