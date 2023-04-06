Foremost among Scotland's state papers and the most famous historical record held by National Records of Scotland, it has been recognised by the United Nations for its international importance.
The Declaration of Arbroath is a letter written in 1320 by the barons and whole community of the kingdom of Scotland to the Pope, asking him to recognise Scotland's independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country's lawful king.
Now new photographs of the famous document have been published by the National Records of Scotland ahead of it going on display in June.
Written in Latin, it was sealed by eight earls and about forty barons. Only 19 seals now remain, and many are in poor condition.
Over the centuries various copies and translations have been made, including a microscopic edition.
The Declaration has not been on public display for 18 years, when it was last displayed at the Scottish Parliament.
The iconic and fragile 700-year-old document can only be displayed occasionally in order to ensure its long-term preservation.
The never-before-seen photographs of The Declaration are being made available to mark its 703rd anniversary.
It will be displayed for the first time in 18 years from June 3 to July 2 at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Janet Egdell, NRS Chief Executive, said: “NRS is proud to help display the Declaration of Arbroath, one of the most prestigious documents in our collections, a record of a key period in Scottish history.
“The Declaration is striking but at 703 years old, it’s fragile and can only be displayed occasionally to ensure its long-term preservation, under the care of our conservation experts.
“I hope that these new images released today bring this key period in Scottish history to life for people and as many as possible take the chance to see the Declaration for themselves from 2 June.”
Dr Alice Blackwell, Senior Curator of Medieval Archaeology and History at National Museums Scotland, said: "We’re delighted to be able to present this rare and fragile part of Scotland’s medieval past in a free exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland this summer.
“Its evocative sentiments have given the Declaration of Arbroath a special distinction, not just in Scotland but around the world.
“We are looking forward to inviting visitors to learn more about this fascinating document and to enjoy a rare opportunity to see it first-hand."
