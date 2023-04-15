As asparagus is now coming into season this pasta dish is easy and quick to make as a week night evening meal, but equally impressive for a date night, served with a nice bottle of Valpolicella Ripasso.
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. olive oil
250g Conchiglie pasta or similar
150g asparagus
200g smoked bacon lardons
75g butter
4 garlic cloves, crushed
Salt and black pepper for seasoning
75g parmesan
Chili flakes (optional)
Method:
Remove any woody exterior from the asparagus and cut into 2 cm lengths.
Meanwhile cook the pasta in well-salted water until al dente. Reserve around 2tbsp of the cooking water for later, then drain and set aside.
In a large pan heat the olive oil on a medium to high heat and add in the lardons, cook until crispy and golden brown, normally around 5 minutes. Then add in the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes, then add in the asparagus and season with salt and pepper. If you prefer a kick to your dish also add in the chili flakes at this point.
Transfer the bacon and asparagus to a bowl then return the pan you have just used back to the heat and add in the butter. Stir the butter constantly, it will begin to foam a little, keep stirring for about another 5 minutes until the butter turns golden brown. You will you it’s ready as it will smell intensely nutty.
Add the bacon and asparagus back into the bowl and stir to combine, toss in the pasta and reserved water, heat through and then add 50g of parmesan. Ensure the pasta is coated evenly then quickly serve into bowls.
Top with the remaining parmesan and a good helping of freshly ground black pepper.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
