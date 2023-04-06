It is best known as the site of the old Glasgow Royal Maternity Hospital, the birthplace of generations of Glaswegians.
Opened in 1860 to replace an older maternity hospital in St Andrew's Square, Rottenrow continued to function until 2001, before it was demolished and turned into a park.
Now Glasgow City Council has agreed to the transfer of the city centre site to the University of Strathclyde to allow improvements in the public realm and greenspace and other works.
The site, bordered by North Portland Street, Rottenrow and Richmond Street, is proposed to benefit from major investment by the University.
READ MORE: The historic Scottish town where homes sell faster than anywhere else in UK
The public realm improvement works include the provision of a covered walkway, seating and performance space, raised walkways and regrading of gardens, planting and tree works, the pedestrian prioritisation of Rottenrow, North Portland Street and Richmond Street featuring landscaping, parking reconfiguration - including cycle parking and EV charging points - and associated infrastructure and engineering works.
Planning consent is in place for the works, Glasgow City Council confirmed.
The council said it will transfer this site - valued at £50,000 - to the University, which will own the entirety of the wider site, at no cost.
Councillor Franny Scally, Chair of Glasgow City Council’s Contracts and Property Committee, said: "The transfer of this site - lying at the heart of the University of Strathclyde’s campus - will allow public realm, greenspace and active travel works to take place there. This will bring significant environmental and social benefits to everyone using the University campus and this part of the city centre."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here