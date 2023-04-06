Opened in 1860 to replace an older maternity hospital in St Andrew's Square, Rottenrow continued to function until 2001, before it was demolished and turned into a park.

Now Glasgow City Council has agreed to the transfer of the city centre site to the University of Strathclyde to allow improvements in the public realm and greenspace and other works.

The site, bordered by North Portland Street, Rottenrow and Richmond Street, is proposed to benefit from major investment by the University.

The public realm improvement works include the provision of a covered walkway, seating and performance space, raised walkways and regrading of gardens, planting and tree works, the pedestrian prioritisation of Rottenrow, North Portland Street and Richmond Street featuring landscaping, parking reconfiguration - including cycle parking and EV charging points - and associated infrastructure and engineering works.

Planning consent is in place for the works, Glasgow City Council confirmed.

The council said it will transfer this site - valued at £50,000 - to the University, which will own the entirety of the wider site, at no cost.

Councillor Franny Scally, Chair of Glasgow City Council’s Contracts and Property Committee, said: "The transfer of this site - lying at the heart of the University of Strathclyde’s campus - will allow public realm, greenspace and active travel works to take place there. This will bring significant environmental and social benefits to everyone using the University campus and this part of the city centre."