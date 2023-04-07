Linthouse Housing Association is interested in buying the old Davislea Care Home in Drumoyne to deliver an “affordable housing project”.

Glasgow councillors have voted in favour of relaunching negotiations over the sale of the three-storey building at 100 Mallaig Road on Thursday.

In April 2021, Glasgow’s health and social care partnership (HSCP) wanted to “look at the former Davislea Care Home site as a possible replacement facility for the Homelessness Women’s Assessment Centre at Elder Street”, a council report stated.

The negotiations had been paused while consideration was given to a joint or alternative use for the site.

A condition of the talks will ensure the land is only used for the proposed use - the building of new affordable housing.

The 1.84 acres site, adjacent to Mallaig Road Day Care Centre, was declared surplus in 2019.

It is one of 23 sites in Glasgow that could be transferred or sold to registered social landlords in the city.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said: "The potential development of this site in Drumoyne is another example of the council’s commitment to working in partnership with the city’s social landlords to driving the building of more affordable homes in Glasgow.

"Negotiations with Linthouse Association will now continue."

A final approval on the site sale will be sought once terms and conditions are approved.