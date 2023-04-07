More than a thousand offshore workers will walk out in a dispute over pay in a 48-hour strike on North Sea oil and gas platforms.
Unite the Union is planning coordinated industrial action at five different companies and warned that dozens of oil and gas platforms will be brought to a “standstill” on April 24.
The trade union previously warned of a “tsunami” of industrial unrest among oil and gas workers.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said a total of 1350 workers are expected to take part.
READ MORE:Northern Ireland police expect attacks on officers on Easter Monday
“Oil and gas companies in the offshore sector are enjoying record windfall profits," she said.
“There’s no question that contractors and operators can easily afford to give Unite members a decent pay rise.
“The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector has to be challenged.
“1,350 offshore workers will now take part in an unprecedented tsunami of industrial action over 48 hours with hundreds more set to join them.
“Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”
READ MORE: The historic Scottish town where homes sell faster than anywhere else in UK
Workers taking industrial action include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers.
John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite has received an emphatic mandate in support of strike action.
“It is historic and it will be the biggest offshore stoppage in a generation.
“Unite’s members are determined to get their fair share and to establish a better working environment.
“This is not exclusively about pay but also working rotas, holidays, and offshore safety.
“The workforce has been taken for granted for years but now their value will be acutely felt when strike action will bring dozens of platforms to a standstill.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here