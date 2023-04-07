A spokesperson for the Corran Ferry, south of Fort William, which is run by Highland Council, said that due to 'technical difficulties' the service would not operate on Good Friday.

The unexpected cancellation on The Maid of Glencoul prompted anger from motorists with one commenting: "Great start to Easter."

Highland council doing their part for tourisim in the West Highlands — James macMillan (@jimmacmillan2) April 7, 2023

A smaller ferry, with limited capacity, is in operation because the larger vessel, the MV Corran, has been out of commission for months as Highland Council awaits parts to allow repairs to be completed.

No date has been given for its return to service.

Last month Highland Council was forced to backtrack on a decision to impose a limit on the Maid of Glencoul service for safety reasons after businesses warned it could put them at risk of collapse.

READ MORE: Anger as four lifeline ferries out of action

The council had said all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes in weight, excluding emergency services and service buses, would not be permitted to use the council-run service, which links the communities of Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull.

Davie Ferguson, manager of the Ardnarmurchan Lighthouse Trust, was among those who criticised the measure saying it risked cutting off deliveries for the venue's coffee shop because lorries coming from Oban would be required to drive a longer route via Lochailort and Glenuig.