A rare toy robot that lay in a loft for decades and was destined for a charity shop has been sold for £8,400 at auction.
The Radicon robot featured in the McTear’s Antiques & Interiors auction in Glasgow on April 7 and was expected to fetch up to £10,000.
It was sold at 10am on Friday for £8,400, which includes a 24% buyers premium.
The robot was produced in 1957 by Japanese toymaker Masudaya.
A member of the Gang Of Five robots that were only available by special purchase in the late 1950s, it was first in the set to be produced, giving it heightened status.
READ MORE: 'Great start to Easter': Drivers and politicians react as Highland ferry suspended
McTear’s specialist, James Spiridion previously said that first edition toys “are becoming more and more collectable” and that they were expecting a “lot of interest from collectors”.
The Radicon had previously been a family toy for Lee Garrett, from Edinburgh.
She said she and her brother “couldn’t believe our ears” when they were told the toy’s valuation.
She was cleaning her mother’s house when she found the robot that she and her siblings played with as children more than 50 years ago and planned to give to charity.
Ms Garrett said: “The robot had been in the loft for decades and it was only when my brother said he had seen a similar toy online that we decided to take it out of the charity box and look into it a bit more.
“We were hoping the robot may be worth a few pounds but when we heard what it was, and the valuation, we couldn’t believe our ears.
“We asked mum what she wanted to do with it and she said that it should be sold and the proceeds split between her five children.
“I would like to think that the lucky new owner may get as much fun playing with the robot as we did when we were kids, although I have a feeling it may be kept well out of reach of sticky fingers.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here