The John Muir Trust said the acquisition of the site, on the shoreline of Loch a’ Chàirn Bhàin, signals its ambition to work with local communities and crofters to boost the fragile economy of the area, increase the resident population and strengthen the bond between people, landscape and nature in this beautiful part of the Highlands.

The Kylesku site, north of Ullapool, includes ten A-frame lodges with planning consent for further infrastructure in keeping with the surrounding landscape.

The site has a dramatic view across the loch to the spectacular three-peak mountain, Quinag, which the Trust has looked after since 2005.

The Trust said a consultation will be launched later this year to ensure that all sections of the local community have input that will help inform the future of the site.

David Balharry, the CEO of the Trust, said: “We believe this could be a fantastic opportunity for the area. We don’t want to pre-empt the community consultation by setting out specific plans at this stage.

“We will start by conducting a feasibility study around design and funding, then engage in wide-ranging conversations with local residents, organisations and businesses.

“Strong local involvement will not only generate ideas and inform our plans but ensure the social, economic, cultural and environmental benefits created will be real and lasting.

“Within every rural community there is a mix of different priorities. We are keen to hear from local people from all walks of life with a broad range of views and suggestions.”

While the consultation proceeds over the next year or so, the existing business located on the site – Kylesku Lodges – will carry on as usual.

In addition to Quinag, the John Muir Trust manages a number of culturally and environmentally significant areas of land including Ben Nevis, Sandwood Bay, Schiehallion, and parts of the Skye, Knoydart, the Scottish Borders and the English Lake District.