Researchers who tested several gold-based compounds against a range of disease causing bacteria, including the so-called hospital superbug MRSA, found that they were "highly effective".

They also stressed that the types of gold complexes used are also "straightforward and inexpensive" to manufacture.

The findings are set to be unveiled later this month at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Copenhagen, Denmark, (15-18 April).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classes antibiotic resistance as one of the greatest public health threats facing humanity.

Drug-resistant infections kill an estimated 700,000 people a year globally, with the figure projected to rise to 10 million by 2050 unless action is taken.

However, the development of new antibiotics has stalled and the few new antibiotics that are developed are mainly derivatives of existing treatments.

One potential avenue for scientists is gold, or more specifically gold metalloantibiotics – compounds with a gold ion at their core - as the precious metal is known to have antibacterial properties.

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs are a major problem in hospital and healthcare settings (Image: Getty)

This has now been investigated by a team of Spanish researchers who tested 19 gold-based compounds and found that they were all effective against at least one hard-to-treat bacterium, with some effective against several.

Dr Soto González, who led the research at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, said: “All of the gold compounds were effective against at least one of the bacterial species studied and some displayed potent activity against several multidrug-resistant bacteria.

“It is particularly exciting to see that some of the gold complexes were effective against MRSA and multidrug-resistant A. baumannii, as they are two of the biggest causes of hospital-acquired infections.

“The type of gold complexes we studied, known as gold (III) complexes, are relatively straightforward and inexpensive to make. They can also be easily modified and so provide a vast amount of scope for drug development.

“With research on other types of gold metalloantibiotics also providing promising results, the future is bright for gold-based antibiotics."

All of the gold complexes used in the study belong to the same family, but have slightly different structures.

They were tested against six different bacteria.

This included the hospital superbug MRSA, a form of the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus which is resistant to the antibiotic methicillin (the full name of MRSA is methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

MRSA infections tend to occur in healthcare settings such as hospitals or care homes.

MRSA lives harmlessly on the skin of around one in 30 people, colonising areas such as the nose or armpits, and is usually spread by skin-to-skin contact.

Development on totally new antibiotics has largely stalled (Image: PA)

However, it can lead to life-threatening infections if it enters hospital patients via wounds or feeding tubes, and spreads into their blood or organs.

MRSA was a cause or contributory factor in more than 400 deaths in Scotland between 2010 and 2020.

The study also tested gold compounds against multi-drug resistant strains of E.coli, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and Acinetobacter baumannii, all of which can cause potentially deadly infections.

Four - S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii and E. coli - are on the WHO’s list of antibiotic-resistant "priority pathogens", meaning they are among the bacteria judged to pose the greatest risk to human health.

Multidrug-resistant S. maltophilia is increasingly being found in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis.

In tests, 16 of the 19 gold complexes tested were highly effective against MRSA and S. epidermis.

Another 16 of the complexes were effective against the other bacteria, all of which are gram negative. Gram negative bacteria have greater in-built resistance to antibiotics, meaning that the need for new treatments is particularly pressing.