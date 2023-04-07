First Glasgow, the largest bus company serving the Greater Glasgow area, said the attacks, in the Pollok area of the city, are putting its staff and bus passengers at risk.

The bus operator said it is seeking joint response from community leaders to address the amount of “criminal and anti-social behaviour” in the area.

Taking to Twitter, First Glasgow wrote: “Regrettably First Glasgow has sustained an increasing number of arson attacks on buses putting staff and passengers at risk in the Pollok area of the city.

“If these attacks continue First Glasgow will be left with no alternative but to withdraw services from the area in the evening, with services 3, 10, 57 and X8 all being impacted.

“This cannot continue and First Glasgow is seeking a joint response from community leaders to address the volume of criminal and anti-social behaviour taking place.”

Police confirmed local officers will be on both First Glasgow and McGills West services in uniform and plain clothes to help reassure the public.

Police Scotland Greater Glasgow tweeted: “Pollok Community Officers, @FirstinGlasgow and @mcgillswest have launched an initiative aimed to reassure the community and detect those responsible for anti-social behaviour on the bus network in the Silverburn area. Officers will be on the buses in uniform and plain clothes.