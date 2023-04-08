Companies are struggling to cope with a wave of policies including the planned alcohol advertising ban which could, it is claimed, have "extremely grave consequences" for firms in the revenue chain from sports clubs to drinks companies.

Businesses recognise the drive behind some of the plans but many question moving now against a backdrop of unstable energy costs, stretched supplies and staffing shortages. Some continue to raise concerns over business rates relief in comparison to England and Wales.

In this week’s Scottish Chambers of Commerce quarterly economic indicator, it is revealed businesses have been highlighting the weight of regulatory changes.

The survey was conducted in February and March, with 320 firms responding, 95 per cent of which are small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), or firms with less than 250 staff.

Stephen Leckie, the SCC president and owner of the 1868-founded Crieff Hydro group, said concerns were raised over controversial government policy plans, although not all were SNP-led.

The fifth-generation hotelier said that “one of the most consistent themes in the survey results is the high number of firms [anecdotally] highlighting increased concern from current and or future regulatory burdens”.

He said: “These include the deposit return scheme, short-term lets, alcohol advertising, tourism visitor levy, [and] rent controls, to name but a few, and that’s why we pressed all the SNP leader candidates in their leadership contest to commit to reducing business regulation which is adding to the cost of doing business in Scotland.”

Mr Leckie said: “We also call once again for an immediate wholesale review of the out-of-date business rates system to be actioned, alongside ensuring that Scottish firms receive rates reliefs on par with their counterparts in the rest of the UK.

“The new First Minister has welcomingly committed to introducing a small business impact assessment at the development stage of future policymaking, but we would urge that these assessments are also carried out for existing or imminent regulations.

“Businesses will be looking for action on regulation very soon and we will hold the FM’s pledge of an ‘open door’ for business to account.”

Also this week, any hopes that energy prices were easing their way towards more settled waters have been shattered following a shock cut in production plans by some of the world’s biggest oil exporting nations, underlining yet again the vulnerability of the UK economy to threats from external markets, writes business correspondent Kristy Dorsey.

"Ironically, analysts have warned that by further stoking inflation, the surprise decision to cut production will likely prompt monetary policy-makers to keep interest rates higher for longer."