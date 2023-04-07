Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro shared an image of himself in Edinburgh white “scouting for locations" for his latest, as-yet-unconfirmed project.

The Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water and Blade II director also posted a picture with artist Guy Davis, who has collaborated with him on previous projects such as 2022’s Pinocchio.

Speculation mounted that the 58-year-old was scoping out places in the Scottish capital for a live action adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel Frankenstein, which he is reported to be writing and directing.

According to Hollywood news site Deadline, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth are in early talks to star in the Netflix production.

Commenting on news of del Toro’s visit, Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener at City of Edinburgh Council, told The Herald: “It’s very exciting to hear that Guillermo Del Toro is considering Edinburgh as a potential location for a future project.

“We welcome filming in the city for the economic benefit, employment opportunities and the on-screen promotion it brings. It is a source of real pride that the beauty of Edinburgh attracts these kinds of projects. Our commitment to facilitating and supporting filming in the city is set out in our Filming Charter.”

Ken Massie, VisitScotland Head of Industry Development, added: “We know that screen tourism expenditure results in £55 million GVA (Gross Value Added) to the Scottish economy. And research shows that one in five international visitors have visited a film or TV location whilst on holiday abroad.

“We have already seen from films and TV shows such as Outlander and Harry Potter, that people want to visit real life places as part of their travel plans, and this can have a positive impact on visitors numbers and encourage a wider spread of visitors across the country, throughout the year.”