The albatross that is Peter Murrell

IS there a reason that the authorities went to so much trouble to make the Sturgeon house look like a TV murder crime scene?

We saw nothing like this when ministers were being investigated for breaches of Covid rules (where death was a factor) or in any of the breaches perpetrated by Boris Johnson – too numerous to mention – nor any of the too-many-to-mention sexual misconduct investigations currently ongoing against a plethora of MPs.

I feel for Nicola Sturgeon, as wives of powerful men are often background support whereas the spouses of powerful women seem to often be albatrosses around their necks (Clinton), but this is ridiculous.

Amanda Baker, Edinburgh.

A poisoned chalice for FM

WHO knows what the next week will bring? We are past the stage of being surprised about politics in Scotland. One thing is sure: Harold Wilson’s old adage about a week being a long time in politics has once again been shown to be true.

After the past few tumultuous days, the question seems to be: can Humza Yousaf last longer as First Minister of a devolved region of the UK than Liz Truss did as Prime Minister of the entire country?

Mr Yousaf’s tight victory may prove to be indeed a poisoned chalice. The self-declared "continuity candidate" has hung his jacket on an already extremely-shoogly peg.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

Give us full welfare powers

AS we enter a new tax year it is worth mentioning that many benefits are increasing, albeit just below the rate of inflation when it peaked.

Here in Scotland 12 benefits are increasing by 10.1%, directly benefiting the most vulnerable in society. But the Scottish Government and new First Minister went further and announced an increase to the Fuel Insecurity Fund next year from £10 million annually to £30m. This will make a huge difference to struggling households and will assist in addressing household poverty.

Both Westminster and Holyrood are currently in recess, but unfortunately poverty does not take a holiday and the Scottish Government must keep demanding full welfare powers be devolved to Scotland with immediate effect. With such powers, the current economic drain on Scotland’s finances due to constantly mitigating Westminster’s austerity and welfare cuts could come to an end.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

Support for indy is growing

WILLIAM Loneskie (Letters, April 6) is correct in thinking that you cannot fool people for ever.

More and more people are realising that Scotland should become an independent country. The only thing that is holding us back are the lack of clear arrangements which will enable us to leave the United Kingdom in a seemly manner.

Sandy Gemmill, Edinburgh.

Curse of the party system

ANDY Maciver's proposals for a second chamber for Holyrood ("A second chamber would give us a better Holyrood", The Herald, April 7) are worth serious consideration but, unfortunately, tend to perpetuate the role of political parties.

It is a matter of regret that, after centuries of experience, we have evolved no system of government that is not dominated by political parties. It is a depressing admission that no group of supposedly-sensible people can discuss important matters without being divided into mutually-hostile, regimented pressure groups. It is hard to reconcile the existence of party whips with democracy.

While never openly expressed, the apotheosis of party politics is the one-party state, where government is not for the benefit of people or the country but for The Party.

I believe that a major improvement to local government would be to make it compulsory for successful candidates to relinquish membership of any political party for the duration of their appointment. Any second chamber for Holyrood should have the same restriction.

Peter Dryburgh, Edinburgh.

Take on the Tories over drugs policy

BOB Hamilton (Letters, April 7) rightly castigates the SNP's record on drug misuse deaths – 2016 (circa 900), 2017 (c1000), 2018 (c1100), 2019 (c1200) and 1339 during 2020 and 1330 during 2021. Equally tragic and as reported in The Herald last year, 2022, 852 babies have been born to problematic drug users since 2017, some addicted to substances, others with serious debilitating conditions.

During the above years drugs ministers in the SNP Government were Joe Fitzpatrick (sacked by Nicola Sturgeon but brought back into government by Humza Yousaf) for 2020 and 2021 it was Angela Constance, perversely promoted to the Cabinet by aforesaid FM.

Ms Constance has taken over the justice portfolio from Keith Brown (sacked by the new First Minister). I have a challenge for her and the new drugs minister, Elena Whitham. Their Government has never been shy of reverting to the courts and methinks they are about to do so over the Tory Westminster Government Section 35 order – I actually agree with that. Against that background, the new Justice Secretary should press ahead with support for overdose prevention centres, also known as safer drug consumption rooms and by the uneducated as shooting galleries, and let the Westminster Government initiate litigation. I very much hope this would be a position supported by the progressive Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

So what of Labour's Sir Keir Starmer, a policy-free zone except when it comes to drugs? He spraffs about issues where he takes a non-evidence-based approach. For example, the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs recommended nitrous oxide is not banned. Once a prosecutor I suppose it is a mindset that has remained with Sir Keir; he is supporting the Conservative Party's drugs minister to the contrary.

In the last few weeks he again has taken a non-evidenced-based approach to cannabis, stating it had a devastating effect on people's lives. I concede that has been the case with maybe a few (as a mountain of evidence and peer-reviewed academic studies show). It is just daft though to spend scarce police resources in this arena. Yes, it has a horrible pervasive smell but if his children ended up using this minor drug what would he prefer? A criminal record ruining their life chances or an appointment with a professional drugs worker?

To have any credibility, particularly apropos drug deaths here in Scotland, that is a question he needs to answer.

Douglas McBean, Edinburgh.

Winners and losers

THREE hundred and fifty jobs to go (“Harbour Energy warns of 350 job losses”, The Herald, April 6), but the CEO is to receive shares worth £3 million.

An interesting slant on reallocating wealth.

Malcolm Rankin, Seamill.

Some of the drinks containers and cans collected by reader David Hawson on an excursion in Argyll (Image: David Hawson)

Lack of respect for our landscape

A FEW days ago I climbed Dunadd, Argyll, the capital of the ancient kingdom of Dal Riata where the early kings of Scotland were crowned. As I walked the mile back along the road to Kilmichael Glassary, where I was staying with my daughter, I walked through such a mass of litter that I decided to make as objective a measurement as possible.

In exactly one mile of one side of the road (A816) I picked up 246 drink containers made up of 95 plastic bottles and 151 aluminium cans. The cans were as follows: Red Bull, 38; Coca-Cola, 33; Irn-Bru, 26; Fanta, 4; others, 50.

It was not possible to recognise the make of many of the plastic bottles so it would not be fair to state the most common. I couldn’t pick up many of the cans, especially those embedded in the earth or under water in the ditch so I haven’t included them in the statistics. I also didn’t have the space in the bags nor the strength in my arms to pick up all the other litter – mostly plastic.

The contrast of having just visited what must be one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks and then immediately wading through rubbish made me realise both how much litter there is and also the total lack of respect that some people have for landscape and environment. I think most roads in Scotland are now blighted by the same problem.

Given the clear failure to either educate or prosecute those who throw litter from their vehicles, I cannot help but feel that the drinks and packaging industry might be able to help.

David Hawson, Monymusk, Aberdeenshire.

Give cottages a shot

I ENJOYED the very positive comments by Ian W Thomson (Letters, April 5) regarding the developments in Paisley, with which I was very much involved at one time. However, might I add one more little gem to the Paisley Heritage provision, although not one with direct involvement of the council?

The Sma' Shot cottages are a representation of both 18th and 19th century Paisley, and largely celebrate the traditional cottage weaving industries of the town. In the 1970s some very wise folk stopped the last of these cottages from being bulldozed, and over the years have developed it into a magical wee museum for folk to visit, enjoy and learn.

They have now reopened for the summer, and you can hear all about the activities of the local weavers from volunteer guides. You can also enjoy goodies in the tearoom, full of homebaking and chat. The cottages are open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and don't require booking, although it's helpful if you can book for the afternoon teas (Fridays only). You don't have to wait till the museum reopens to get the feel of Paisley's history, come along to the Sma Shot cottages now.

Eileen McCartin, Paisley.

The power of Paisley

HAVING been hitched to one for almost as long as has R Russell Smith (Letters, April 7), I hereby affirm his testimony that Paisley women are not to be trifled with.

David Miller, Milngavie.