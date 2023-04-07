The 40-year-old was rescued from the water in Loch Ryan, Stranraer, at around 11:25am on Monday.

Police confirmed the man died within Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the 40-year-old man who was rescued from the water near Cairnryan Road, Stranraer around 11.25am on Monday, 3 April, 2023, has since died.

"He died within Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary on Friday, 7 April, 2023.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”