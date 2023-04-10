I am fiercely patriotic (but not nationalist), but despair for the decline in our general sense of wellbeing and, if not happiness, then at least contentment.

The delights of living in Scotland from the scenery, culture, humour, golf courses, scientific and engineering achievements are well recognised, but seen alongside the litter on the streets, graffiti, derelict buildings, the horrors of “dirty camping”, used needles and discarded masks on the beaches as well as the more significant issues like drug deaths, declining education standards, financial scandals, and loss of a general moral compass, then "sadness” hardly covers it.

What would make me happy is an accumulation of small things which over time bring about a revival of a culture which made us so proud to be Scottish.

I don’t need to be told we are aiming to be “world-beating” at anything (although football would be nice) or “leading the field” or being "first” to do something. Sometimes good enough is good enough and starting from the bottom up by say fixing potholes, clearing litter, removing graffiti, repairing broken windows, creating more parks and open spaces in our towns, bobbies on the beat, cheaper and more reliable public transport (whoever thought trams were the answer?) and much more.

Sometimes it's not the mountains ahead that get you down it is the stone in your shoe.

Keith Swinley, Ayr.

Focus on the state of the UK

A LETTER to a newspaper can provoke a reaction – often a negative one – and Bob Hamilton (Letters, April 7) in response to mine of April 6 didn’t disappoint. I smiled when he suggests that I must be “taking something”.

I suppose I am, actually. A bit of pride in Scotland and its people mixed with a degree of mild optimism and added to an empathetic, realistic, pragmatic approach to my country and its future as an inclusive, welcoming, independent nation.

I confess my greatest difficulty right now is with regard to those of a unionist persuasion. I truly cannot tell if one is a Labour supporter or a Tory. This is a relatively new phenomenon.

It’s pointless listing all of Scotland’s positive developments under successive SNP governments as Mr Hamilton will surely just turn a blind eye. So, instead of listing positive facts, Mr Hamilton may wish to focus on the state of the UK right now. Wage growth has fallen to its lowest level since records began, annual inflation has eased back to 10.7% with food inflation at 16%, people are literally having to choose between heating and eating, the UK is paying £83 billion every year just to service our UK debt of £2,445.2bn. Brexit reduced Britain’s GDP by 5.5% by the second quarter of 2022 – equivalent to £33bn.

I haven’t even mentioned the industrial levels of sleaze and corruption at Westminster which we are becoming inured to and which seem to be occurring on a daily basis.

If Mr Hamilton is content to remain in this unequal, unholy alliance perhaps it is he that is “taking something".

Finally, it would be helpful if Mr Hamilton could list the Brexit dividends we have enjoyed thus far.

Stewart Falconer, Alyth.

Why Union must be saved

I WOULD like to add three slightly more complex considerations to my evaluation of the UK (Letters, April 3) and, hopefully, dispel some of the negative criticisms which it received (Letters, April 5).

In the first place, it is probably not helpful to identify any particular part of the UK as having contributed more or less to its success as these achievements are more likely to be attributable to the Union rather than to individual nations. Scotland certainly contributed at least its fair share of genius through James Watt, James Clerk Maxwell and Adam Smith, to name but three of the great Scottish contributors to the success of the United Kingdom, as did England through Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Michael Faraday.

Secondly, the United Kingdom has produced a constructive meeting point or even a melting pot in a cultural division which has permeated western civilisation for centuries. Whereas the European nations and countries formerly colonised by these nations have, on the whole, developed their legal systems, languages and customs through the principle-based Romano-Germanic tradition arising not so much from the Roman Empire as from the European Renaissance, the development of other nations, including England, former Empire states and the United States has been based upon the more pragmatic Anglo-American school of thought. As Scotland, prior to the Union, was more closely aligned with the mainland European nations, the UK is home to both schools of thought, which may be why, when the UK joined the European Union, then the European Economic Community, in 1973, a Scottish judge was selected to represent the UK at the European Court.

If a melting pot can be sealed then that seal may have been set when Margaret Thatcher, with typical courage, appointed a Scottish judge, Lord Mackay of Clashfern, as Lord Chancellor as the head of the English and Welsh legal establishment. The rough modern equivalent of that office, Lord President of the Supreme Court of the UK, is also currently occupied by a Scottish judge.

Thirdly, in this 21st century of many thousands of distinctive human languages, it is, as just one of many examples, virtually impossible to make any new scientific breakthrough without a strong grasp of and fluency in the native tongue of Scotland and the UK, the English language. If, indeed, the pen is mightier than the sword, then the strong future positive influence of the United Kingdom in world affairs is an opportunity which we are duty bound to grasp and develop, and not to break up.

Michael Sheridan, Glasgow.

Return powers to Westminster

THERE will no independence from the UK for Scotland. Economically, administratively, defensively and politically it could only be an absolute disaster. And judging by the withdrawal of most of the key figures from the SNP administration, they must consider that to be the case too.

The replacements for initially Alex Salmond, and presently Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney et al are hardly inspiring, and most likely doomed to failure before they even start. Most of them have held senior positions in earlier administrations and have failed to shine. And for the SNP to have to rely on the Green Party to have a majority in Parliament is farcical.

The whole concept of a Scottish Executive, as envisaged by its Labour/Liberal Democrat founding fathers, should have led to improvements in regional government, but the growth and influence of the SNP with its narrow concept of politics has resulted in unacceptably inefficient standards in Scotland's administration.

The fiasco at Holyrood simply cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely – if the so-called Scottish Government is unable to make major improvements within all aspects of the administration, then the experiment of an Executive in Scotland should be abandoned, and all governmental powers returned to Westminster.

Robert IG Scott, Ceres, Fife.

Folly of not backing Forbes

ABERDEEN Chamber of Commerce adviser and former SNP adviser and parliamentary candidate Fergus Mutch and the SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn have been vocal about UK Government policy in the North Sea.

I don't know how Mr Mutch voted in the leadership election, but in backing Humza Yousaf Mr Flynn played his part in welding the Green tail to the SNP dog and with it their fatwa on the UK oil industry.

Had they backed Kate Forbes they and we might have had a leader who has a common-sense approach to oil and gas and the "just transition" and could have formed a Green-free minority government that may have enjoyed the support of the Conservatives and Labour on some policies, including oil and gas, and with it a more fruitful and persuasive relationship with the UK Government and Scottish voters.

But hey, independence transitions, sorry, transcends, everything.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

Adjustment is long overdue

POLITICAL parties get tired in power. This regularly happens to the Tories at Westminster and they are headed for their latest correction at the hands of the electorate.

A comparable, refreshing adjustment is long overdue in Scotland. More modest redistribution of wealth to the very poorest please, more green energy, more entrepreneurs and jobs. Less mania for constitutional change, which damages both individual lives and reputations, and national cohesion.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire.