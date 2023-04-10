I felt her article had a patronising tone along the lines of "Calm down, teuchters, just take your medicine. We intelligent urbanites know best".

Interestingly it's from Nigg in benighted Easter Ross that one of the SSE group's most significant projects is being delivered apace.

Seagreen, of which SSE Renewables' stake is just under half, is Scotland's largest offshore wind farm. The cabling from the turbine network to the primary substation is 60km long with 40km subsea and 20km buried onshore. The work is well on the way to completion.

Does this not suggest that for SSEN's contentious Spittal to Beauly power line less damaging undergrounding is indeed a feasible option?

SSE and its shareholders are doing very well out of the current energy crisis. Rather than dismissing those expressing concerns about landscape, nature and amenity might it not be more appropriate to direct some of the questioning and criticism at such a vastly powerful, profitable and media-savvy group of companies?

Dick Webster, Kingussie.

There is a better way

REBECCA McQuillan dismisses the undergrounding of power lines in about five words but that is surely the ideal option. How many thousands of households each year have a miserable time when winter storms knock out overhead power lines? Putting the proposed line underground wherever possible avoids this weather dependency, avoids risk to birdlife, is visually so much better and creates as many jobs.

The Beauly to Denny pylons marching through Drumochter Pass are not "regrettable", they are a disgrace, showing a complete lack of imagination. There is absolutely no need for 100 more miles of supersized pylons. Surely the strength of opposition shown about Beauly-Denny should have made the planners think that there must be a better way?

Sandy Slater, Stirling.

Make Central Belt pay

REBECCA McQuillan's article backs up the claim made by Ian Balloch (Letters, April 6) that the pylon fight is doomed when Holyrood supports profit before the scenic beauty in rural Scotland.

If a green transition is to be a just transition why does the Scottish Government not insist that Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) runs the cables underground to protect the scenic beauty of rural Scotland and reimburse SSEN with a green tax on those living in the Central Belt?

That would meet the Green Party criteria of polluter pays, will ensure there is no 14-year delay to the project and ensure no damage to the tourist industry in the Highlands.

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas.

EV costs are not worth paying

GOVERNMENT endorsements and widespread advertising of electric vehicles (EVs) are propelling us into a net zero cul de sac while simultaneously peddling the myth that they will be a key component in saving the planet from looming climate and environmental catastrophes. While many EV owners embrace their apparent green credentials of "zero direct emissions during operations" and eulogise about their superior performance and reduced running costs, not least of which is exemption from vehicle excise duty, they also voice concerns relating to range anxiety and the escalating cost of electricity.

I wonder how many of them realise that EV manufacture is highly energy-intensive, requiring six times more raw materials than conventional vehicles and that they that must be mined, processed and transported thousands of miles? This carries grave implications for human health and general wellbeing.

For example, to produce just one tonne of lithium from the salt brines of South America requires 500,000 gallons (2,273,000 litres) of precious water, leaving vast tailing ponds of contaminated waste in regions that only have an annual rainfall of 3.0 mm. Local communities are being devastated.

Another source comes from the hard rock mines in Australia, where 500 tonnes of ore are needed to yield just one tonne of lithium while emitting 15 tonnes of CO2 in the process. Let us not forget the appalling human exploitation experienced in the Congo where most of the essential cobalt is sourced and that China has an 80% control of battery production.

The EV revolution has gained an unjustified momentum based on government dictats, misplaced green ideology and greedy enterpeneurial eyes on vast potential profits, all wilfully blind to the true environmental and human costs.

Neil J Bryce, Kelso.

The case for a new station

I AM an active rail enthusiast who has helped reopen many rail stations in Scotland, including Auchinleck. Kilmaurs, New Cumnock and Sanquhar.

The line from Glasgow Central to Dumfries and Carlisle has a half-hourly diesel service to Kilmarnock, then a less frequent one to Carlisle, the "Border City". Kilmarnock had 168,000 passengers in 2019/20, immediately pre-Covid. Latest figures show around 79,000 at this vital station. This could be improved by ensuring easier/safer access to Kilmarnock railway station, whose immediate road/pedestrian access is congested and dangerous tom enter for some passengers.

We also need a new railway station at New Farm Loch, a large scheme immediately adjacent to the main rail line three-quarters of a mile south of the main station. The existing half-hourly service could see one train per hour extended to New Farm Loch.

Transport Scotland does not accept this, claiming it is unable to alter the signals to cope with a train's reversal. I rather doubt this. The actual rails are able to cope with a reversal of empty or full carriages at the proposed station.

As stated, Kilmarnock station generated 168,000 passengers immediately pre-Covid. Direct trains via Barrhead to Glasgow Central would generate many more passengers with electric traction and the New Farm station.

Graham Lund, Ayr.

Full of beans

WITH a giant baked bean created by two young creatives in advertising having gone viral ("Giant baked bean is ‘what the people need’, claim creators, as mammoth feast made using two tins of Heinz favourite goes viral", The Herald, April 7), how long will it be before other aspiring creatives with fresh wind in their sails come up with giant runner beans decked out in tasty semmits and edible shorts, or giant peas the size of golf balls, all adding to the gaiety of life?

But can the idea of golf balls reduced to the size of peas. That gemme's a bogey.

R Russell Smith, Largs.