A grandfather who thought he was the victim of a scam after being told he was receiving a British Empire Medal (BEM) has said he feels “privileged” after being invited to the King’s coronation.
John Anderson, 72, from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire, received the award in 2020 in recognition for his community work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Anderson will be attending the King’s coronation on May 6 and said he felt “privileged” to have the invitation extended to him.
He said: “It’s quite a privilege because I won’t see another one and I’ve never seen one.
READ MORE: Research shines new light on Stone of Destiny ahead of King's Coronation move
“There’s a lot more higher up people than me, film stars, lords and ladies… to be asked is quite an honour.”
The retired firefighter said he thought he was the victim of a scam when he received the initial text message telling him he would be receiving the BEM.
Mr Anderson said: “I was on holiday with my family and it was a text message I got.
“We had been getting quite a lot of scams on the emails through the pandemic, so I just thought it was another scam.
“My son-in-law, who’s a police officer, had a look at it and made a few calls and he said it was right enough.
“It was very out of the blue as well.”
In the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Anderson was among those who set up a call centre where those who had Covid could call for a food parcel and have it delivered to their home.
Following this, he also set up a community food pantry in Fraserburgh which he said there was a great need for.
Mr Anderson was also awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal back in 2000, an accolade he said he was “shocked” and “chuffed” to receive.
When he visits London next month, he told the PA news agency he will fly down and see a show before attending the coronation.
More than 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom have been invited to enjoy the coronation service from Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.
Invitations have been extended to 450 British Empire Medal recipients in recognition of their contributions.
The British Empire Medal recognises the achievement or contribution of service to the community in a local area.
This might take the form of sustained commitment in support of a local charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered real impact in the community.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here