Police were called to the centre on King's Inch Road in Renfrew at around 5.45pm on Friday following a report of a disturbance involving several people.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood he was stabbed.

His present condition is not known.

Police confirmed two men, aged 18 and 22, have been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault.

They are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 11.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

