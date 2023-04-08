The cameras will be in place during essential bridge refurbishment work between junction 25 (Cardonald) & 25a (Braehead) of the motorway.

The work on the eastbound carriageway is Phase Two of maintenance at the location, with Phase One completed on the westbound carriageway in July 2022.

The work is scheduled to commence Monday, April 17 until Thursday, July 27.

Average speed traffic cameras will be in operation throughout the duration of the works to ensure speed limit compliance and safer working conditions for those undertaking the maintenance, Safety Cameras Scotland said.

The cameras will enable traffic to continue to flow through this busy area between Glasgow and Paisley while work continues to improve the network.

Alan Bowater, West Safety Camera Manager; ‘Driving at safe speeds is shown to reduce the risk of road death and injury and enable more people to make safe and healthy journeys. Not only does it give drivers enough time to spot and react to hazards on the road, but if an impact was to occur it would be less likely to cause serious injury or a fatality. Those most at risk in the event of a collision at these locations are the road workers as they have no protective shield to absorb energy from the impact.’