The mercury rose to 17.3C in Kinlochewe in the Highlands as Scots basked in glorious sunshine over Easter weekend.

Meanwhile, the mercury reached just 12C in Rome on Saturday, with Scotland also hotter than Marseilles (14C) and Monaco (15C).

The Met Office said there will be “quite a marked change in the weather” as rain arrives in Northern Ireland on Sunday before spreading to the rest of the UK on Easter Monday, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some places.

Forecaster Craig Snell described Easter Monday as “the day to do anything you want indoors”.

It is expected to turn gloomier as the working week begins with the possibility of severe gales in some parts of the country – which could trigger Met Office weather warnings.

This more wintry weather is not expected to lift until after April 17 and a heatwave is not on the cards next week.