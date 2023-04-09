The celebrated Mod Gold medal-winning singer and businesswoman told of her fears that the suspension of the Corran ferry will put her recording studio in Lochaber out of business after more than 20 years running.

The route between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran provides direct road access to Fort William and tourists, businesses and locals face a lengthy diversion by road.

A reduced service has been in operation since January while repair work is carried out on the main MV Corran.

However, the relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down on Friday and Highland Council said there could be no service for several weeks.

It is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.

People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry.

Ms Kennedy, who runs Watercolour Music and a self-catering business in Ardgour said Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes had "not got involved" in the issue despite “staking her claim on the leadership on looking after rural communities".

She said: “We [the community] deserve the respect of this problem being dealt with.

"We are like an island only people are not paying attention to us like an island.

“People think that because it’s not a mainland ferry, it’s not very important but everything is predicated on the ferry.

“It’s absolutely connected to the economic infrastructure.

She said her clients, visitor traffic and delivery drivers were facing a 75-minute detour round Locheil and Loch Linnie "in a place where the road infrastructure is minimal and the public transport infrastructure is barely there".

“It’s frustrating beyond belief,” she said.

“Where I am, is on the single track narrow between the ferry and the main road to Mallaig.

"You have to go through Fort William, up the Mallaig road and all the way down this tiny, wee single-track road that is not built for large vehicles.

"We are seeing timber lorries, delivery lorries. [There is] a huge uptake in traffic and a lot of very, very frustrated drivers.

“This is lambing time as well and the sheep are not all fenced in.

“Most of our clients come from further afield.

“I am for the first time, seriously concerned about the viability of our business."

She added: “You are talking about all the folk on the Ardnamurchan peninsula in Sunart, Moidart, Ardnamurchan.

“But also Mull because for a lot of people it was the preferred connection to come across here and then go across Lochaline to Fishnish.

“It’s even more important because the CalMac service is so affected.

“It affects a very wide area and locals, businesses and visitors. I personally don’t prioritise one over the other because we are such a tourism-dependent part of the world.

“In the last five to eight years, [the area] has really blossomed.

She accused Highland Council of treating the ferry service as if it was dispensible and pursuing an “Inverness-centric” agenda and said she was now in favour of a fixed link, such as a bridge, connecting Corran with the peninsula.

"Everything is driven to the city and there is no understanding of what it is to live in Caithness or Lochalsh or in Lochaber," said Ms Kennedy.

“I was so against a fixed link for so so long because the ferries sustain communities.

“The council has said, 'We don’t really want to run a ferry service, we are not very good at it”. That is word for word what an official said.

“The Scottish Government, even though transport lands at their feet has said it is a council issue.

“Nobody has come out into the communities.

“The Highland Council are the big baddies at the moment but actually, the Scottish Government is the ultimate culprit because they are not very good at doing boats either.”

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government for comment.