The national weather service said a period of strong winds will bring the potential for some disruption on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The yellow alert comes in to force on Tuesday at 3pm and extends through to 6am on Wednesday.

The warning reads: "A developing area of low pressure running north through the Irish Sea is likely to bring a spell of strong winds, accompanied by some heavy rain, to parts of central and western England, Wales, southwest Scotland and the east of Northern Ireland.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are possible inland and perhaps in excess of 60 mph for a time around some Irish Sea coastal areas."

The area covered by the warning stretches across Dumfries and Galloway from Stranraer to Lockberie.

The alert comes after Scotland recorded its highest temperature of the year so far on Saturday.

The mercury rose to 17.3C in Kinlochewe in the Highlands as Scots basked in glorious sunshine over Easter weekend.