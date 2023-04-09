Police were called to a report of a man being seriously injured in the city's South Methven Street around 9.40pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police confirmed to males, aged 18 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Graeme Templar said: "Around 9.40pm on Saturday, 8 April, 2023, we were called to a report of a man being seriously injured in South Methven Street, Perth.

"Emergency services attended and a 20-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Two men, aged 18 and 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death enquiries are ongoing."