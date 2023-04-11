The reality is that much of it will end up sitting idle on servers and hard drives –unused, unanalysed, and, perhaps worst of all, unshared.

The value of data, of course, is in the eye of the beholder. What, to one person, might represent a blur of meaningless statistics, to an epidemiologist, climate scientist, or an emergency worker in a natural disaster, the value of shared data can be measured in lives.

For most large organisations, the accumulation and analysis of feedback data has become integral to the way they operate and plan for the future.

Without being able to see what their customers, voters, service users or stakeholders are saying about them, they can’t make informed choices and decisions about what they should be doing and in what direction they should be travelling.

We all know that the days of paper ledgers and spreadsheets are gone, and that our future progress requires us to adapt to digital solutions – but that’s just the start of the journey.

The gathering of data is not in itself of any value unless we have an effective and robust means of interpreting it, and that’s often where problems can start.

Organisations that haven’t thought properly, in advance, about where their data is coming from, how frequently it is generated, where it should be stored, what it should be compared with and what insights it might provide, risk being drowned in useless information.

Businesses that don’t have properly formulated customer listening strategies generally fall into two camps. Some become so fixated on managing the data they gather – using thought simulation, optimisation, decision modelling, and decision management tools – that they lose sight of what it actually means.

Others simply convince themselves that none of it is of any value and they leave it to gather dust in unused files and servers.

When members of this latter group need to know what their customers think about them, their default is to commission a survey, generating additional data, which leaves them with the same dilemma of how to interpret it and what to do with the results.

That leaves those businesses which do have properly formulated listening strategies, who are in better shape to make informed decisions, based on accurate and up-to-date customer feedback.

As with every new technological era since the industrial revolution, the people who succeed are those who embrace change and think ahead.

The data revolution may have provided humanity with more information than it could ever process, but it has also, through artificial intelligence, (AI) given us the means to interpret that which is relevant and to discard that which isn’t.

Paul Roberts is CEO of MyCustomerLens, a client listening platform for legal and professional services firms