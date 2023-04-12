The debate is partly the result of the concerns of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), mostly representing bigger commercial trawling businesses, about a "spatial squeeze". Its 2022 report concluded that the space available to bottom-trawlers may be significantly restricted by 2050 – not exactly a surprise given environmental protections seek to address the fact science shows it is currently too extensive and should be reduced. There are issues with its report; perhaps most importantly the study is “focussed on restrictions to bottom-trawling”, whereas the SFF is presenting the results as if they refer to all forms of fishing. Regardless, it is a useful reminder that our seas are becoming busier.

The sorry backdrop to any discussion about this is decades of weak regulation. Despite statutory ministerial duties to manage and protect our seas, marine industries have been allowed to expand with relatively little oversight. The Marine Scotland Act establishes duties to recover the sea and establish a plan to manage its users. However, the plan remains largely ignored, leaving our marine environment and public paying the price.

There is significant local awareness of this decline and its causes, manifested in the debate as questions why low-impact forms of fishing, such as diving and creeling, are lumped in with the heavy metal harm of the scallop dredge industry.

Whilst it is clear that HPMAs can recover the health of our seas (they have done in many other places around the world) it is clear that they will not achieve their stated aims of "ocean recovery" and "community benefits" unless they sit within a sea of sensible management. The big question then is not about HPMAs but about how we manage the sea in a way that sees environmental recovery and benefits coastal communities.

Our new report – Ease the Squeeze – calls for a spatial plan for fishing, with areas designated as "Go Fish Zones" where scallop dredging, bottom-trawling can be directed, as well as conservation areas and HPMAs. Between 1889 and 1984, there was a ban on bottom-trawling within three miles of Scotland’s shoreline and modern equivalent to this should also be included in the plan.

In parallel, it is vital to incentivise Scotland’s more sustainable, lower-impact fisheries. Improvements in agriculture have been driven by incentivisation. Government should use access to areas at sea to create the same incentivisation, establishing a Low Impact Fishing Environment. This area could mitigate any impact of HPMAs on these small-scale boats and provide a better way for the benefits of inshore protections to be realized.

Finally, it’s clear that communities are not having their voices heard in the debates about our seas. Regional Inshore Fishing Groups which exist to represent the views of commercial fisheries are not accounting for this or for the environment. Government must invest in governance, improve access to, and the accountability of, local fisheries decision-making.

The seas are a public asset, they belong to us all. It's time we look after them.

Phil Taylor is Head of Policy and operations for Open Seas, a marine conservation organisation