What’s the story?
Britain’s Favourite Songs.
Can you narrow it down?
The 1990s. Or, more specifically, the latest episode of this nostalgia-laden Channel 5 chart countdown series delves into 1993.
Why is that significant?
Well, because 1993 is the year before Britpop truly cranked into gear. And, as compilation offerings go, it is a bit of an eclectic hodgepodge making for oddly compelling viewing/listening.
How so?
When it comes to the biggest hits of the year, 1993 saw Take That top the charts with Babe, Pray and Relight My Fire. The Bluebells scored a surprise No. 1 with Young At Heart. There was also success for Ace of Base, UB40, Meat Loaf, 2 Unlimited, Gabrielle and, err, Mr Blobby.
Blimey. It’s all coming back to me now.
I’ll do the jokes. It was actually Meat Loaf’s power ballad I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) – all seven minutes and 52 seconds of it – that held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks.
Which isn’t quite the epic 16-week run of (Everything I Do) I Do It for You by Bryan Adams in 1991, but nonetheless an impressive stint.
Anything else?
The programme contains a plethora of talking heads synonymous with the 1990s, including Shaun Ryder, Adamski and Sarah Cawood.
When can I watch?
Britain’s Favourite Songs, Channel 5, tonight, 10.25pm. Catch up on My5.
