Britain’s Favourite Songs.

Can you narrow it down?

The 1990s. Or, more specifically, the latest episode of this nostalgia-laden Channel 5 chart countdown series delves into 1993.

Why is that significant?

Well, because 1993 is the year before Britpop truly cranked into gear. And, as compilation offerings go, it is a bit of an eclectic hodgepodge making for oddly compelling viewing/listening.

How so?

When it comes to the biggest hits of the year, 1993 saw Take That top the charts with Babe, Pray and Relight My Fire. The Bluebells scored a surprise No. 1 with Young At Heart. There was also success for Ace of Base, UB40, Meat Loaf, 2 Unlimited, Gabrielle and, err, Mr Blobby.

Blimey. It’s all coming back to me now.

I’ll do the jokes. It was actually Meat Loaf’s power ballad I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) – all seven minutes and 52 seconds of it – that held the No. 1 spot for seven weeks.

Which isn’t quite the epic 16-week run of (Everything I Do) I Do It for You by Bryan Adams in 1991, but nonetheless an impressive stint.

Anything else?

The programme contains a plethora of talking heads synonymous with the 1990s, including Shaun Ryder, Adamski and Sarah Cawood.

When can I watch?

Britain’s Favourite Songs, Channel 5, tonight, 10.25pm. Catch up on My5.