The force has urged for calm after a number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring "an un-notified Easter parade" in the Creggan area of Derry.

The march, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“We would appeal for calm.”

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.