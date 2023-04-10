The Louisville Metro Police Department urged people to avoid the area surrounding the Old National Bank.

“There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet.

The force described it as an “active aggressor” but later confirmed there "is no longer a danger to the public".

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV that they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. Reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

More follows.