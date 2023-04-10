The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) said the drug, trastuzumab deruxtecan - also known by the brand name Enhertu - can now be made available to eligible patients at an earlier stage.

It is already available on NHS Scotland under certain circumstances, but can now be prescribed to patients with incurable HER2-positive breast cancer which has spread and who have already received one or two other anti-HER2 therapies.

It can also be given to women with HER2 positive breast cancer which cannot be removed by surgery.

The recommendations bring Scotland into line with guidance already in place for NHS England following a decision by its medicines regulator, NICE, in December.

Scott Muir, SMC chair, said: “The data for trastuzumab deruxtecan is very promising and could allow patients to live for longer, without symptoms.

"The committee is aware of how highly valued this additional time is to patients and their families."

Melanie Sturtevant, associate director of policy at Breast Cancer Now, said the SMC's decision was "brilliant news" for breast cancer patients.

She said: “This exciting new treatment can give patients more time before their disease progresses, compared to the current standard treatment, giving women more precious time to do the things that matter to them.

“Trastuzumab deruxtecan brings people living with this type of incurable secondary breast cancer the hope of more time to live, and now we look forward to ultimately understanding just how much extra time this drug could give them.

“Significantly, [this] approval means that patients in every part of the UK who could benefit from trastuzumab deruxtecan can now access it on the NHS.

“Anyone looking for support or information can speak to Breast Cancer Now’s expert nurses by calling our free Helpline on 0808 800 6000.”

A second cancer drug, pembrolizumab - better known by the brand name, Keytruda - has also been accepted by the SMC as a treatment for people with skin cancer who have had surgery.

It is already available for use on NHS Scotland in patients with more advanced disease.

The latest decision means that it can now be given to people whose cancer is at an earlier stage to reduce the risk of recurrence.

During the first five years post-surgery, it is estimated that a third (32 per cent) of skin cancer patients with a Stage IIB melanoma, and almost half (46%) of patients with Stage IIC melanoma will see their cancer return.

Susanna Daniels, CEO of Melanoma Focus, said: “Over 1200 people are diagnosed with melanoma every year in Scotland.

"Fear of recurrence of cancer is also a huge emotional burden for patients and families and in particular for the growing population of melanoma patients who are diagnosed at a younger age with the majority of their life ahead of them.

"It is a mark of how far we have come in recent years that we can now improve survival and significantly reduce those fears.

"I am thrilled that the SMC have recognised the value this treatment adds for adolescent and adult patients with high-risk stage 2 melanoma by reducing the likelihood of recurrence, and that it will now be available on a routine basis in Scotland.”