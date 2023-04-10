The 31-year-old was last seen on March 25 in the Paisley area after getting off a train from Glasgow to Irvine.

A police presence was spotted near the White Cart River in Paisley today.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers were on the scene near Arran Avenue, which was taped off.

The force issued a statement confirming that they found a body in the river at around 9.55am.

He is still to be formally identified but Evan's family have been made aware.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.