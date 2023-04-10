A man has been seriously injured in a 'drive-by' attack in the early hours of Monday.
Police have launched an attempted murder probe after the 33-year-old was assaulted in Greenock while walking along Bawhirley Road with three friends.
The two men and two men were travelling along the road when a car pulled up next to them.
After a short time, a passenger of the vehicle got out and attacked the man before the car drove off.
READ MORE: Man rushed to hospital after 'stabbing' incident at shopping centre
No one else was injured as a result of the incident, but the 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.
Detective Sergeant Grant Bowie of Greenock CID said: “The group was approached by the occupants of the car when, for an unknown reason, the passenger got out and attacked one of the men.
"At this time, we are not sure whether the suspect returned to the vehicle or not so if you saw anyone running from the street then please contact police.
“Although the attack happened in the early hours of the morning, we hope that someone living in the street or passing by, may have seen or heard something that may assist our inquiry.
“If you have doorbell or dash-cam footage that may have captured the attack, or any information about the incident, then please get in touch with police.”
Witnesses can contact the police via 101, citing the reference number 0063 of April 10.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here