Police have launched an attempted murder probe after the 33-year-old was assaulted in Greenock while walking along Bawhirley Road with three friends.

The two men and two men were travelling along the road when a car pulled up next to them.

After a short time, a passenger of the vehicle got out and attacked the man before the car drove off.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident, but the 33-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

Detective Sergeant Grant Bowie of Greenock CID said: “The group was approached by the occupants of the car when, for an unknown reason, the passenger got out and attacked one of the men.

"At this time, we are not sure whether the suspect returned to the vehicle or not so if you saw anyone running from the street then please contact police.

“Although the attack happened in the early hours of the morning, we hope that someone living in the street or passing by, may have seen or heard something that may assist our inquiry.

“If you have doorbell or dash-cam footage that may have captured the attack, or any information about the incident, then please get in touch with police.”

Witnesses can contact the police via 101, citing the reference number 0063 of April 10.