They say that twins share a special bond, but the connection shared by Dead Ringers' Elliot and Beverly Mantle is on a whole other level.

These twins share everything: drugs, lovers, and a passion for their jobs as gynaecologists which sees them do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics, to challenge antiquated approaches to women's healthcare.

In a modern, gender-flipped take on David Cronenberg's 1988 film of the same name, Rachel Weisz takes on the roles of Elliot and Beverly, as originally portrayed by Jeremy Irons, bringing to life a script from Alice Birch, whose back catalogue includes the hit television adaptations of Sally Rooney's Normal People and Conversations With Friends.

"It's a reworking of David Cronenberg's iconic film," explains Birch, referring to the 1988 sex and drug-addled psychological thriller that chronicles twin gynaecologists' descent into madness.

"It's a twisted, darkly comedic thriller about these two dangerously co-dependent twins who are obsessed with each other."

"They're both obstetricians and gynaecologists, and they're very brilliant in their field; they're professionally at the top of their game," adds Weisz of the two characters she masterfully simultaneously portrays.

While they are two very different people with different motivations, Elliot and Beverly are driven to improve the way that women give birth, albeit for opposing reasons.

"Beverly is altruistic, thoughtful, careful, kind, has a complicated relationship to pleasure, really wants to change the way that all women birth irrespective of their economic background, their wealth," explains Weisz, 52, who also served as executive producer on the series.

"And Elliot's very, very different. She loves Beverly, so she'll go along with her dream to change the way that women birth, but she's not altruistic.

"She is into science, and she wants to really change the world through scientific research and discovery, and she's pushing the boundaries of what's ethical and what isn't."

They are also, as the series' creator, showrunner and executive producer Birch says, "dangerously co-dependent" and "obsessed with each other".

"(They) have never spent a night apart for their whole life. Have always lived in the same city," says the writer.

"It's a very intense relationship, and they love each other very, very deeply... I think they feel everything very deeply about each other. And so that takes us to a maybe more dangerous kind of place."

Birch adds that she has been "obsessed" with Cronenberg's Dead Ringers "for most of my life", prompting her to reimagine the story with two women at the centre.

"We had an all-female writers' room, which, honestly... we approached the best writers and the writers who I think we felt would really connect with the material and just be challenged, but a bit excited, by this kind of story," she says.

"And it meant that whilst I think everyone brings their own personal experiences to a writers' room, this was also hugely imaginative as well."

"I don't know that Rachel and I ever had conversations where we said: 'OK, well, now that they're women, how does that change it?' It, of course, changes everything, but it also changes nothing," she adds.

"I think we wanted it to be as fun and as wild as the film, and let the series go in its own direction.

"And then setting it against a medical background that particularly focused on obstetrics and gynaecology - that felt really right for the storytelling."

"It's a pretty wild ride at times," Weisz agrees.

"There's a lot of mischief. It's quite deliciously mischievous at times. Emotional. Moving. And there is some humour, also - darkly, darkly humorous."

For Weisz, playing two different, distinct characters in the same series was no mean feat - in fact, she describes playing these two complex women as "without a doubt, the biggest challenge of my acting life - no question about that".

"But also the most joyous, in many ways," the star continues.

"It was hard work. But... it was a whole crew kind of moving as one organism. It wasn't just me.

"It was the effects, motion control, hair, make-up, the set dresses, props. I mean, everybody was shifting from one character to the next.

"I didn't shoot Beverly for one day and then Elliot for another day. It was within one scene... we would shoot one half and then shoot the other half. We were moving as a living unit on the set.

"It was thrilling."

"When there's a twin shot, when we have the twins together in the same frame, we would shoot an A side, which was usually Elliot - she usually dictated the rhythm of the scene," explains Birch.

"And then change over her costume, and Rachel, and then we would go and shoot the B side.

"So it was very technical, but also had to involve as much space as possible for Rachel's process... she was sort of amazing at coming and switching so quickly."

Having embodied both women so fully, and so simultaneously, it must be hard for Weisz to pick a favourite twin, though she says she enjoyed playing each character for different reasons.

"Well, Elliot's appetite for pleasure and her mischievous kind of humour was definitely fun to embody," she says.

"She likes to eat a lot. I mean, she has an appetite, you know, she has a kind of sexual appetite, a career appetite, and just a good ole appetite for food! She likes to eat a lot, so I enjoyed that.

"And then, Beverly... Beverly is just full of empathy, and puts herself in the shoes of the other. She feels very deeply.

"They were both just so beautifully written, and so complicated."

All six episodes of Dead Ringers will come to Prime Video on Friday.