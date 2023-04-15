Hal Cruttenden: It’s Best You Hear It From Me, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, tomorrow; The Stand Comedy Club, Edinburgh, Monday

The fiftysomething comedian has been going through a few life changes of late. After separating from his wife, he has returned to the dating scene. All of which gives him plenty of material to mine onstage.

MEMOIR

A Line Above the Sky: A Story of How to Be Wild by Helen Mort (Ebury Press, £10.99)

Poet Helen Mort’s book, winner of the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature, is now out in paperback. Combining motherhood and mountaineering, this memoir asks why people want to climb. The result has been described as “a love letter to losing oneself in physicality, whether that in the risk of climbing a granite wall solo, without ropes, or the intensity of bringing a child into the world”. And you don’t have to climb a mountain to read it. The sofa is probably high enough.

MUSIC

Gaz Coombes, The Garage, Glasgow, Monday

“We are young, we run green …” Well, maybe not so young any more, but the former Supergrass frontman is still going strong and his latest solo album Turn The Car Around has won some of the best reviews of his career. So, here’s the chance to remind yourself of quite how singular a talent Gareth Michael Coombes is these days. In a year that will see more than one Britpop revival, it’s good to know one of the best talents of that era is still moving forward.

Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, Friday

Yes, that Kiki Dee. Dee released her first record in 1963 but she’s still going strong six decades later and here’s a chance to see her live in collaboration with producer and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri (above), who she has been working with for a quarter of a century now. As well as intriguing cover versions (if you’re lucky she might essay her take on Kate Bush or Frank Sinatra), you can expect the songs that made her name: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I’ve Got the Music in Me and, yes, Amoureuse, which is one of the great British singles of the 1970s. The duo play Glasgow next Saturday.

FILM

How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, Tuesday

Fresh from this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, Daniel Goldhaber’s climate crisis thriller is a genuinely tense, troubling and thrilling cinematic experience. Just ahead of its general release, here’s a chance to catch a preview for those of you who missed it during GFF.

FOOD

Sumayya Usmani, Topping & Company, Edinburgh, Friday

Scottish-based Pakistani food writer Sumayya Usmani grew up in Karachi and in support of her new memoir Andaza (Murdoch Books, £25), she is in Edinburgh to talk about how food and family have shaped her life.