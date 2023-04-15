COMEDY
Hal Cruttenden: It’s Best You Hear It From Me, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, tomorrow; The Stand Comedy Club, Edinburgh, Monday
The fiftysomething comedian has been going through a few life changes of late. After separating from his wife, he has returned to the dating scene. All of which gives him plenty of material to mine onstage.
MEMOIR
A Line Above the Sky: A Story of How to Be Wild by Helen Mort (Ebury Press, £10.99)
Poet Helen Mort’s book, winner of the Boardman Tasker Prize for Mountain Literature, is now out in paperback. Combining motherhood and mountaineering, this memoir asks why people want to climb. The result has been described as “a love letter to losing oneself in physicality, whether that in the risk of climbing a granite wall solo, without ropes, or the intensity of bringing a child into the world”. And you don’t have to climb a mountain to read it. The sofa is probably high enough.
MUSIC
Gaz Coombes, The Garage, Glasgow, Monday
“We are young, we run green …” Well, maybe not so young any more, but the former Supergrass frontman is still going strong and his latest solo album Turn The Car Around has won some of the best reviews of his career. So, here’s the chance to remind yourself of quite how singular a talent Gareth Michael Coombes is these days. In a year that will see more than one Britpop revival, it’s good to know one of the best talents of that era is still moving forward.
Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, Friday
Yes, that Kiki Dee. Dee released her first record in 1963 but she’s still going strong six decades later and here’s a chance to see her live in collaboration with producer and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri (above), who she has been working with for a quarter of a century now. As well as intriguing cover versions (if you’re lucky she might essay her take on Kate Bush or Frank Sinatra), you can expect the songs that made her name: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, I’ve Got the Music in Me and, yes, Amoureuse, which is one of the great British singles of the 1970s. The duo play Glasgow next Saturday.
FILM
How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, Tuesday
Fresh from this year’s Glasgow Film Festival, Daniel Goldhaber’s climate crisis thriller is a genuinely tense, troubling and thrilling cinematic experience. Just ahead of its general release, here’s a chance to catch a preview for those of you who missed it during GFF.
FOOD
Sumayya Usmani, Topping & Company, Edinburgh, Friday
Scottish-based Pakistani food writer Sumayya Usmani grew up in Karachi and in support of her new memoir Andaza (Murdoch Books, £25), she is in Edinburgh to talk about how food and family have shaped her life.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here