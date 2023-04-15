If you’re looking for Parisian elegance and charm, Lutetia is a landmark attraction in its own right and the only five-star luxury hotel on the Left Bank. This jewel in the Saint-Germain-des-Pres district is a member of The Set Collection along with Hotel Café Royal in London (reviewed by The Herald in 2022) and Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam. Friendly staff provide a warm welcome in the stunning Art Deco and Art Nouveau surroundings.

SLEEPING MATTERS

Signature pillowslips featuring your initials are a pleasant surprise while Italian marble floors and a large walk-in shower and bath are the ideal way to disentangle from travel before going to bed. Some rooms offer spectacular views, and a relaxing seat by the window over this beautiful part of Paris was the perfect end to my first evening. Irish author James Joyce wrote some of Ulysses in one of the rooms while Pablo Picasso was another guest who enjoyed the tranquillity of the hotel.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

The legendary Fouquet’s presents a delightful dining experience in the heartbeat of Paris. Le Joy restaurant presents a brasserie that features glamorous portraits of cinematic luminaries and an impressive library. I opted for the scallops to start and a fillet of beef for the main course.

For dessert I was served a delicious dacquoise cake, a French classic with no shortage of whipped cream washed down by what else but a cappuccino. Breakfast at Brasserie Lutetia was also a standout. The eggs Benedict enjoyed while watching Paris come to life was a genuine highlight.

NICE TOUCH

The spacious swimming pool and spa at Lutetia got my morning off to a great start after a long day of travel. The hotel’s Bar Joséphine – named in honour of Joséphine Baker, the American-born French dancer, singer and actor – is another popular spot for locals. Cocktails are sipped as a piano player tickles the ivories for some gentle jazz sounds on the other side of midnight.

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

A short walk away is L’Hotel, another historic and famous Parisian spot that attracted Oscar Wilde. The hotel was essentially the Irish playwright’s last home and he died here in November 1900. The Doors frontman Jim Morrison also frequented this space after moving to Paris in 1971 before he died in the city that summer. L’Hotel has a spiritual atmosphere that even the staff openly discuss. The evocative decor, lamplight and colours spirit you back to a different time. At present, it remains one of the city’s best-kept secrets and is mainly visited by Parisians. Both Wilde and Morrison are buried in Père Lachaise cemetery, which is a Metro journey away but well worth a visit.

ABOUT THE AREA

The hotel is situated in the artistic and cultural centre of Paris with a wealth of galleries, boutiques, and designer shops within walking distance. There’s nothing better than wandering the streets that inspired Hemingway, Sartre and Joyce or doing a spot of people-watching from one of the many cafés, especially on a rainy day.

For more information and special offers visit hotellutetia.com

For tourist information visit atout-france.fr