In the decades he served as exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, Catholic priest Gabriele Amorth claimed to have performed tens of thousands of exorcisms.

His extraordinary life of ridding people of demonic possession - and the memoirs he wrote about his experiences - provided inspiration for Julius Avery's supernatural horror The Pope's Exorcist, with the Oscar-winning Russell Crowe starring as Amorth himself.

The film sees Crowe's Amorth, alongside local priest Father Esquibel played by Daniel Zovatto, investigate the possession of a boy at the formidable St Sebastian Abbey in Spain, a derelict building with a long history with the Catholic Church which is being renovated by a young family.

It soon becomes clear that the demon possessing young Henry is incredibly powerful, and may be more than even the revered Father Amorth can handle.

What follows is a tantalisingly terrifying horror combining the psychological with the supernatural, as Father Amorth must confront his darkest fears and most shameful memories to defeat the evil that is attacking Henry and is threatening the entire Catholic Church.

Despite The Pope's Exorcist's plot being as gripping and blood-curdling as they come, it was actually the real man behind the story that drew Crowe, 58, to the role.

"It was his real-life story that I connected to," says the Gladiator and Les Miserables star.

"A lot of those elements of that, that are in the movie now, were brought to the film based on the research I did."

"I went to Rome, and I spent some time talking to friends of his and people who worked with him - people who'd known him for a significant length of time," Crowe continues.

"I've read the first two books... I read a lot of articles - obviously, he wrote hundreds, but not all of them have been translated into English.

"For me, the core compelling aspect was the life of Gabriele Amorth."

Father Amorth certainly led an interesting life, as Crowe learned while researching the role - though his varied and at times traumatic past ends up being exactly what the demon he is trying to exorcise feeds upon.

Crowe says that he discovered in his research how Amorth felt God's calling as a teenager, but was dismissed by the priest he approached and was sent to gain some life experience before joining the church.

Returning to his birth city, Modena, Crowe explains, "it's 1942, the Second World War is raging, he ends up joining the resistance, he becomes a partisan fighter against the fascists".

"Now, this man who had this calling to God has a gun in his hand, and he's shooting to kill," Crowe continues.

"He gets wounded through that experience, he loses a lot of his friends, kids that he grew up with just die around him, he comes out of that experience with quite significant survivor's guilt.

"As he says in the film: 'To die in a war is heroic, to survive a war is complex'."

The Pope's Exorcist draws on this psychological trauma to explore supernatural horror from a new angle, as it becomes apparent that the demon feeds on trauma and unconfessed sins.

Henry, the little boy who is possessed by the demon, saw his father die in a horrible car accident and is traumatised. His father's death is the reason why the family end up at the Spanish abbey in the first place, as they attempt to renovate the site for a fresh start, making him a perfect target for an evil demon.

During the film, Crowe's Amorth explains that "the majority of cases do not require an exorcism", and that he refers 98% of the cases that come to him to doctors and psychiatrists as he believes they are purely psychological grievances.

"The other 2%," Crowe's Amorth continues, "I call it evil."

"Gabriele Amorth had a purity of faith that gave him a level of courage and bravery to do the job," says Crowe.

"It's a very dark pursuit - you're dealing a lot with people who are suffering deeply. Most of them needed psychological help, and he referred about 98% of his cases to medical professionals.

"He believed that very few cases were actually demonic possessions. But this meant that when he did come across something that was inexplicable, he was able to recognise it."

Playing Henry, the little boy with such an inexplicable affliction, is 12-year-old Peter DeSouza-Feighoney in his Hollywood debut.

"Peter was great," says Crowe of his young co-star, who would spend three hours in the make-up chair every day as his demon prosthetics were meticulously crafted.

"He had no experience coming to the film; I think it was his first big gig. But he really took to it.

"The funny thing about Peter: he's a very pleasant young man, and very easy company, but I would notice a change in his energy when he was just playing the character as a normal boy, prior to demonic possession.

"And then he told me one day, he just says: 'I prefer the days when I'm the demon!'" he laughs.

Moments of levity on set actually fit with the tone of The Pope's Exorcist more than one might expect of a horror film, as despite being a spine-tingling watch, the film is also peppered with humorous quips from Amorth, speaking to the exorcist's famous sense of humour.

For example, when the demon appears through Henry to tell Amorth that he is his worst nightmare, the Italian priest jokes that his nightmare is actually France winning the World Cup.

Crowe explains that when Amorth was appointed as an exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, his tutor Candido Amantini explained the reason behind his position as being "basically about what was in his heart": a humanity and a sense of humour.

"To me, it comes down to these two things: the purity of his faith, and his sense of humour," says Crowe.

"And that combination, to me... that felt like it was going to be fun."

The Pope's Exorcist is in cinemas now.