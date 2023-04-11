The Broadway in Prestwick originally opened its glazed Art Deco doors on April 29, 1935, just as cinema was thriving as one of the prime forms of entertainment.

Designed by Alister MacDonald, the decorative style was continued throughout the interior from the carpets to the balconies.

It quickly became an integral part of the Ayrshire town's community but by the mid-60s it began a transition to a bingo.

Its doors have remained boarded up for almost 20 years.

The cinema has remained boarded up for years

The Friends of Broadway Prestwick, founded by local residents, have been charging ahead with plans to revive the institution with the support of hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings.

The charity signed a licence to occupy the Category C Listed building this week.

It is set to pave the way to secure the funding needed to restore the Broadway back to its former glory as a neighbourhood cinema and inclusive community space.

One of the directors of the charity Kyle Macfarlane said it was a "massive" step forward as their focus turns towards securing community ownership.

"For some time the community have been wondering what is happening to the Broadway, and we are delighted to announce that we are now at a stage where we can apply for community ownership, thanks to the wonderful support we have received from Buzzworks," he said.

“The front entrance doors have been shut and boarded over for almost twenty years.

"They don’t just hide the amazing interior of the building, but also the hard work taking place behind the scenes to bring the Broadway back for the community.

"Signing a licence to occupy the building means we can reopen those doors. This is a massive step forward for the future of the Broadway as our project enters its next chapter.

“We have been very fortunate to have Buzzworks’ backing in securing the licence to occupy the building, and this ultimately paves the way for our group to ensure this valuable piece of Prestwick’s heritage is restored to its former glory.”

After a brief spell as a bingo, the venue saw a short revival as a cinema in 1976 but showed its last-ever film 'One Flew Over the Cuckoos Next' the same year.

Archive image of The Broadway in Prestwick in the 1930s

In 1983, the Broadway was converted into an amusement arcade and leisure facility with squash courts set up in the former auditorium.

It operated as the Prestwick Leisure Centre until 2003 before it was taken over by Buzzworks in 2005.

The hospitality group had hopes of converting the building into a new hotel bar, restaurant and nightclub.

However, after a number of years of applying for the necessary permissions and licences, the bid remained unsuccessful.

Despite not being able to continue with their hospitality vision for the premises, Buzzworks has worked alongside Friends of the Broadway to ensure it does not remain shut.

“The Broadway is a unique survivor from the golden era of films, and we were more than happy to lend our support in helping to give back this institution to the local community,” a spokesperson for Buzzworks said.

"The former cinema is a well-loved asset with terrific potential, and we are proud to continue our support of this important project.”

Stuart Cairns, who is chair of Friends of the Broadway Prestwick, said research performed by Regional Screen Scotland shows that residents of towns and cities across the country put cinemas at the top of their wish list of leisure facilities.

“This moment has been long awaited," he said.

"We are incredibly grateful to Colin Blair for working with us to help bring this community asset back. Having a licence to occupy means we can get to work caring for, maintaining, and preserving the Broadway cinema.

“It also makes us eligible for the funding needed to purchase and restore the Broadway to its former glory for all the community to enjoy.

“The neighbourhood cinema sector is growing. South Ayrshire is under-served by cinemas, and the evidence shows that audiences want something more local, more evocative, more inclusive, and more personal.”

“Friends of the Broadway Prestwick are working with other successful venues and have been inspired by their stories of sell-out audiences and films having to come back by popular demand.

"Just as inspiring are the positive impacts on other local businesses, and the significant increases in retail footfall on Main Street. There is now a real chance of bringing these benefits to Prestwick.”