As I prepare to participate in the Tartan Week gatherings each year, I am mindful that the United States and Canada are proud nations of immigrants. There is not one family or community across these vast territories and states that does not have an immigrant story somewhere in their family tree.

The courage of those who migrated, and still do, represents a rich tapestry of inspiration. And as two strong nations comprised of immigrants, there is a proud diaspora ready to not simply celebrate, but to give back to the diverse communities around the globe from which their families come.

I recognise government budgets are tight back in Scotland and the UK. These are certainly challenging times when prioritising what to fund when so many are facing obstacles or suffering under significant hardships.

As one whose hails from generations of Glaswegians, I believe one of the most compelling city slogans to be crafted is that People Make Glasgow. From that inspired mantra, I am reminded that at the core of any sensible budget there must be people – improving and enhancing the lives of people is always the fundamental goal.

A key budgetary investment to improve people’s lives in Scotland and the UK is for the Scottish and the UK governments to significantly expand funding for global diaspora research that advances fresh and bold initiatives. Clearly, there is an existing set of programmes and activities that have been effective and necessary to build on.

As a GlobalScot, I see the positive impact of the initiative first hand. I am encouraged by the expansion of the network which is overseen by Scottish Enterprise. There is a depth of materials, a substance of empowering messages, and a renewed energy behind GlobalScot.

I also recognise how the Scottish Office within the British Embassy in Washington, DC has done a superb job in engaging with the diaspora in creative and expanded ways. These are but two examples of many that could be referenced. The bottom line is that funding and coordination to support diaspora engagement in North America by Scotland and the UK government is nowhere near where is should be.

An excellent autumn 2022 report commissioned by the Scottish Government had a number of key findings. In all, it had 29 recommendations. One that stood out for me is the need for coordination with/within the diaspora and forging partnering links with that diaspora and Scotland.

The report then noted there is a lack of clarity regarding diaspora responsibilities within the Scottish Government infrastructure. I would add that within the UK Government these activities are only marginally registering. This needs to change because doing so will benefit people, and support people focused programmes back home.

By boosting these investments in diaspora engagement and coordination, we will further commercial relationships between Scotland and North America. This will enhance trade, spark innovation, and support jobs – including jobs in the key economic sector of small and medium sized businesses in Scotland. Additionally, we will witness significantly greater flows of resources into the philanthropic, charitable, educational, sport, and art sectors within Scotland. And, of course, we will see more tourism which will offer an enormous injection of income into local and national economies.

While essential, governments are far from being the only actors in amply resourcing diaspora engagement. The business, foundation, and academic sectors in Scotland and the UK must step up to offer greater resources, capacity, research, and expertise. I see movement in this regard, and look forward to further steps by these sectors in the coming year.

The Tartan Day Parade in New York will be uplifting as always. Those who plan, orchestrate, and attend it are some of the most passionate, innovative, and skilled people I know. I am hopeful that what grows from it is a march to fund and develop new strategies to mobilise a collective of people who are poised to serve and give back to the people of Scotland.

Ian Houston has spent his career as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, poverty alleviation, and intercultural dialogue. He promotes commercial, educational, artistic, and charitable linkages between Scotland, UK, and the US. He is an Honorary Professor at the University of the West of Scotland and honorary Lecturer at the University of Aberdeen. He is located in the Washington, DC area. His views are his own.