With garden sprinklers using around 15 litres of water per minute, alternative water-cautious methods will ensure the resource is protected and waste reduced.

Not only that, small and cost-effective interventions can play an important role in slowing the rate at which water run-off hits our drainage systems and streets, helping to reduce potential flooding risks.

A series of cost-effective, simple tips has been produced by Scottish Water to help the country’s gardeners make an impact. Involve the whole family in trying them out this spring.

Install a water butt

A useful way to harvest rainwater, to save it for a sunny day, is to create a water tank. Buying and fitting a water butt is easy, but there are all sorts of hacks to reuse household items. Maybe using an old watering can, or a bin – there’s a host of creative videos online that are simple and free to do.

It’s a great way to highlight to youngsters how much water a garden uses while also catching water to give plants a drink in dry spells.

Creative upcycle

From budget planters to making DIY garden pots, there is something for all the family to get involved in while giving a new purpose to unused or unloved material.

For example, turning an old sandbox into a garden bed or getting handy with odd bits of wood to build and decorate a box – these are great ways to add colour to the smallest of spaces. The also absorb water in heavy downpours, reducing surface water run-off ,which can contribute to flooding.

Water wise plants

Plants and trees play an important role helping to intercept rain before it hits the ground. Large leafy plants, shrubs and trees scattered throughout your garden will absorb groundwater through their roots and catch some water on their leaves. They’ll also help to shelter exposed ground, saving it from damage caused by intense rainfall.

Learn to love your lawn

Let your lawn get back to nature. Letting it grow a little longer is great for bees and bugs. Summer dry spells can mean your lawn becomes parched – but that’s natural too and you’ll be amazed at how it can bounce back with the next rainfall.

Delivering water to your taps – whether in the garden and in the house – uses loads of energy, so only using the water you need can reduce our collective carbon footprints.

Create a rain garden

Creating a natural “rain garden” within your plot can help it cope during heavy rain and provide a much-needed haven for nature. It can also help reduce water flowing off paved areas quickly in heavy rain onto roads and into the sewer system and help reduce flooding downstream. Rain gardens can be created simply, by digging down to create a dip at the lowest part of your garden, to help water drain into it. Plant the space with plants that like wet conditions but can also cope with periods of dry weather.

Gravel paths, permeable driveways and real lawns all help drain heavy rainfall, which is all too familiar as the climate changes. If you must pave over part of your garden, then draining it through a rain garden helps to minimise rainwater run-off, helping nature and adding a welcome pop of colour to your plot.

Shades of grey water

Did you know that the water you’ve already used to wash yourself, clothes and dishes is called “grey water”? And this grey water can be reused to water your borders or lawn – a bit of soapy washing up water will do your plants no harm.

Top tips: Pop a few pot plants near your kitchen door, take your used washing up water to top up the plants when they need it. Just remember to let the water cool and water from the roots, not the leaves. Avoid using grey water on edible plants.