THE BERLIN GAMBIT
David O’Donnell
(Polygon, £9.99)
In December 1941, two British-trained Czech soldiers, Jan Kubiš and Josef Gabčik, parachuted into Czechoslovakia with the aim of killing high-ranking Nazi, Reinhard Heydrich. They succeeded five months later, ambushing Heydrich’s car when it slowed at a hairpin bend in Prague. Subsequently, the two men were betrayed by an informer and took their own lives in a church cellar rather than be captured, events powerfully dramatised in the 1975 film Operation Daybreak.
That’s the starting point for Scottish lawyer David O’Donnell’s compelling novel. It’s his first foray into fiction-writing, but you’d never know it from the skills on display here. There are thriller writers with 10 or more novels under their belts who would struggle to blend character, tension and transparently fluent prose in the way that O’Donnell has.
In his version of events, an SS report has already been made of Heydrich’s assassination, but Hitler has deemed that a second, independent investigation is necessary. SS Reichsführer Heinrich Himmler commissions a civilian, Rolf Schneider, chief investigator of the Berlin Criminal Police Department. Schneider, considered the best detective in Germany, is 46, single, with no friends to speak of, and no interests outside work. Crucially, for Himmler’s purposes, he’s entirely uninterested in politics. Schneider has noticed there don’t seem to be as many Jewish people around as before, but it’s not something that weighs on his mind.
Almost as an afterthought, Himmler lets him know that if, in the course of his investigation, he happens to come across Heydrich’s stash of secret files, all the better. Surmising that the British-backed assassination had help from inside the Nazi ranks, and suspecting Himmler above all, Schneider gets to work, armed with a letter from Hitler himself that is guaranteed to open doors in Nazi-occupied Europe.
The investigation turns out to be Schneider’s voyage into his own heart of darkness. Like everyone else he knows, he’s turned a blind eye to what’s been going on in his country. But the deeper he probes into Heydrich’s death, and the files that Himmler wants to get his hands on, the less able he is to deny the rottenness at the core of the regime. He senses the pall of guilt hanging over the village of Dachau, and realises for the first time that he shares it: “With a sudden keen insight, he knew his days of looking the other way were gone forever.” Bolstered by his promise to Heydrich’s widow to uncover the truth about her husband’s death, and his growing feelings for Heydrich’s former secretary, Anna, his investigation turns into a moral crusade, which he hopes may make a real difference to Germany’s future.
The story is essentially a battle of wits between Schneider and Himmler, detective pitted against politician, each disadvantaged by his inability to fully fathom the psychology of the other. Either could miscalculate at any moment – but for Schneider to slip up would mean his certain death.
As the locations shift at a rapid pace from Hitler’s mountaintop retreat of Bechtesgaden to Prague, then Paris, then the deadly wasteland of despair outside Stalingrad, before Schneider cloaks himself in the garb of an SS officer to learn the truth about Auschwitz, O’Donnell scarcely puts a foot wrong.
The Berlin Gambit is a very strong debut, weaving Schneider’s transformation from apolitical cop to anti-Nazi desperado through a gripping, paranoid narrative that embraces conspiracy at the highest levels of Nazi command, a secret deal with a foreign power and a nail-biting climax.
ALASTAIR MABBOTT
