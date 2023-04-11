A 20-year-old man who died after being found injured on a street in Perth has been named as Cameron Scott Rae.
Officers launched an investigation after the man was found injured on South Methven Street at about 9.40pm on Saturday, April 8.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Leading tributes to the 20-year-old on social media, Kerry Burgess wrote: "Fly high my boy. We were so proud of you son. I will always love you. My wee cheeky Cammy, you were just a big lump of fun always wanting a carry on."
More than £13,000 has been raised in just 24 hours to ensure he receives "the best send-off".
A statement on the GoFundMe page said the death has left his friends and family "completely lost for words".
Louise Guthrie, who launched the fundraiser, added: "I thought it would be best for their family to have their personal time as they should not be having to deal with this.
"I have spoken with Kerry and we all agree that he deserves the best send-off. Any donations made will be highly appreciated.
"Leftover money will be given to Cameron’s family."
An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.
He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 11.
A 17-year-old youth has also been arrested and released, pending further inquiries.
