The Applecross peninsula in Wester Ross. The quickest way is over the Bealach na Ba road that loops from sea level to 2,054ft (626m). I’ve cycled over but driving is easier.

Why do you go there?

It’s a place that I’ve visited since I was a young child and where my father’s family come from. It’s like going home, although I’ve never lived there properly. The peace from being by the sea is special. I know the area quite well, but still have so much to learn.

For someone who likes the outdoors, there’s so much to do. It’s got beaches, mountains, streams, rocky shores, forests and lochs, as well as a good pub, eating options, local ice cream and communities living there.

How often do you go?

At least twice or three times a year. When I lived in Inverness I would be there more often. In summer, I use it as a base to do the Celtman Extreme Scottish Triathlon – either as a competitor or support.

I try to base myself and do work from there if I can too. I can swim in the sea before work, at lunchtime and after work too.

I even swam to the pub once.

How did you discover it?

From family holidays as a child, to training there for triathlons and learning about the history and people. Every time I go, I pick up something new about it that excites me.

What’s your favourite memory?

I’ve got so many childhood memories. Going out in my dad’s small boat with the outboard motor whirring. Catching fish from the pier in Toscaig as a child.

On clear summer evenings, we’d catch mackerel and then grill or fry them in butter. We’d always eat what we caught. It’s where I learned to gut a fish. As it’s by the sea you can hope for a breeze, but the midges can be fierce.

Who do you take?

All the family. My parents are there a lot. I introduced my fiancee and her family to the place – they love it too. We’d have a big picnic on the beach at Sand. My sister got married in Applecross a few years ago and had a brilliant ceilidh.

What do you take?

Swimming stuff, a camera and a kayak.

What do you leave behind?

A little bit of sadness that I have to go but hope in knowing that I can come back.

Sum it up in five words.

Peace. Calmness. Family. Memories. Connection.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I quite fancy some long-distance walking, but don’t have a specific location in mind. I like to be immersed in a landscape and the mountains, but I can’t handle doing much exercise in the heat, so I’d need to plan for that.

1001 Outdoor Swimming Tips by Calum Maclean (Vertebrate Publishing, £25). Visit caldamac.com and follow on Instagram @caldamac