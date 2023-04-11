The Scottish Seabird Centre (SSC) in North Berwick has become the latest to formally object to the development of Berwick Bank amid fears it will be "highly damaging" to seabird populations.

Boasting as many as 307 wind turbines, the SSE Renewables wind farm is expected to create enough energy to power Scotland’s homes twice over.

However, with the site lying 47.6 km offshore of the East Lothian coastline and 37.8 km from the Scottish Borders coastline at St Abbs, it could harm internationally important breeding seabird colonies, the SSC warned.

The Firth of Forth is home to Bass Rock which supports the world’s largest colony of northern gannets but also forms an important seabird migration route.

Particular concerns were raised about black-legged kittiwakes, common guillemots, razorbills and Atlantic puffins.

Chief executive of the centre Susan Davies said a site further offshore would be less damaging to the wildlife.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing issues that needs addressed today and marine renewables are an essential strand of the plan to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels for energy and to achieve net-zero," she said.

"However, we are also facing a nature crisis and we must ensure that green energy is secured in ways which do not contribute further to nature loss."

The proposal overlaps with the Outer Firth of Forth and St Andrews Bay Complex Special Protection Area.

Ms Davies added: "Rather than find a less damaging location, for example further offshore, for their development, SSE Renewables have forged ahead with their proposals.

"This flies in the face of all their environmental data pointing to this being one of the most damaging places to site an offshore windfarm in Scotland – both directly and in combination with other developments already consented.

"The evidence presented by the developer predicts that the development will lead to significant annual adult mortality losses of black-legged kittiwakes, common guillemots, razorbills and Atlantic puffin.”

In 2022, the prospective wind farm was forced to reduce the massive area it encompassed to, among other factors, reduce its expected impact on seabirds in the area.

However, as it stands the structure will still occupy land spanning across 845 sq km.

The SSC called for the Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind leasing process to be overhauled as the framework is "leading business directly into conflict in areas that are already clearly environmentally constrained".

Chair of the organisation Stuart Housden said: "The leasing process for the seabed for marine renewable developments needs to be overhauled and be better informed by a strategic assessment of the environmental capacity that exists.

"It makes no sense to offer leases in areas that are clearly environmentally constrained at a time when nature is in crisis."

As part of their proposal, developers also propose a strategic compensation measure of closing the sandeel fisheries - a decision which lies with the Scottish Government.

Many seabirds have been suffering due to a decline of sandeels through climate change and overfishing but the SSC claimed the policy was a "smokescreen".

Mr Housden said: “Better spatial management of fisheries, at levels that are sustainable and allow stocks to recover, is supported by the Scottish Seabird Centre as it brings benefits for our coastal communities reliant on fishing for their livelihoods and for nature.

"Sandeel fishery closure is however a strategic policy decision and should not be used as a smokescreen for consenting a development that is highly damaging to many seabirds at a population level.”

“Other compensatory measures proposed including small scale biosecurity action in the north-west of Scotland and kittiwake cliff ledges and a warden at Dunbar castle, illustrate just how tokenistic some of SSE Renewable’s compensation proposals are.”

The National Trust for Scotland, RSPB Scotland and Members of the Scottish Environment Link Marine Task Force have also recently lodged objections with Marine Scotland.

The charity says it stands ready to continue working with marine renewable developers to try to ensure that developments do not cause environmental harm.

SSE Renewables was approached for comment.