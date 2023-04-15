A pair of funky biodegradable earbuds.

Good points?

They offer excellent sound quality through 13mm bio-cellulose speaker drivers, low latency and the latest wireless technology to deliver clear, balanced audio with impressive bass response and dynamic range.

Made from biodegradable materials Majority Audio aims to have as little impact on the environment as possible while maintaining sustainability for the future. This and their commitment to planting trees is a breath of fresh air in an overly corporate world.

Weighing just 43 grams, the earbuds are lightweight and comfortable, making them ideal for extended listening sessions. They also feature touch controls that allow you to easily adjust volume, skip tracks, and take calls without having to fumble with your device.

Utilising Bluetooth 5.3 technology to ensure a stable and reliable connection. This means you can expect consistent connectivity with minimal dropouts, even when moving around or using the earbuds in busy environments.

Another notable feature of the Majority Tru Bio TWS Wireless Earbuds is their long battery life. With up to 30 hours of continuous playback time, they can easily get you through a full day of listening.

Bad points?

For a wireless audio solution under £40 there is little to gripe at.

Best for ...

Anyone in the market for an affordable, high-quality wireless earbud option. With their top-notch sound quality, stable connectivity, and extended battery life, they provide a listening experience that rivals more expensive options, making them great value for the price.

Avoid if ...

You are expecting premium features such as smart assistant compatibility and noise cancellation.

Score: 8/10.

Majority Tru Bio TWS True Wireless Earbuds, £34.95 (amazon.com)