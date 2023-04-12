The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS), which provides the NHS with life-saving blood supplies, said the mandatory question is "asked for donor safety" as part of a routine health check.

It said the question was introduced in April 2022, but confirmed plans to "update the wording" of the question later this year in order to instruct potential blood donors to tick no if the question is "not applicable".

It stressed that all donors, including post-menopausal women, are expected to confirm their pregnancy status.

The situation was highlighted after 41-year-old GP, Dr Steffen McAndrew, was stunned to be turned away from a blood donation centre at a school in Ayr when he declined to state whether or not he was pregnant.

Dr McAndrew had been a regular blood donor prior to the pandemic and had booked an appointment to give blood at Belmont Academy on April 11.

However, he was left baffled when a nurse told him that unless he completed the form to confirm that he was not pregnant, the donation could not go ahead.

Blood supplies for transfusion need to be continually restocked because it has a very limited shelf life (Image: PA)

Speaking to the Herald, Dr McAndrew said: "I can't believe they would refuse a donation from a man based on the fact I refused to say if I was pregnant.

"I can also understand those who have suggested, 'just tick the box', to enable a donation.

"However it is the principle of the matter.

"I'm pretty sure that was not a question a few years ago when I last donated; I think it was a question for females only.

"I gave blood fairly regularly until before the pandemic hit. This was my first time since."

Dr McAndrew added: "To say it is bonkers is an understatement.

"I have a nagging feeling that it is political correctness 'gone too far', trying to placate and pacify the gender-brigade.

"I am hugely supportive of the Blood Transfusion Service. They are vital to the day to day operation of the NHS.

"But I really think they are shooting themselves in the foot with this.

"A fellow medic on Twitter suggested I was 'virtue signalling' - I had to look up the definition! I certainly didn’t do that intentionally.

"It’s a fundamental problem in the NHS (and society) that common sense has been lost, obliterated."

Stocks of most blood types, except O , were adequate as of April 12, but supplies need to be continually replenished (Image: SNBTS)

Some health boards have faced accusations of "erasing women" by using terminology such as "anyone with a cervix" when referring to eligibility for cervical screening.

Dr McAndrew said the pregnancy question is marked as 'mandatory' on the official form handed out to would-be blood donors, but that the none of the staff asked him whether he could be pregnant.

"They simply said I could not donate if I didn’t answer the question," added Dr McAndrew.

The SNBTS currently has adequate stockpiles of most blood types, but previously issued an appeal to donors in October after supplies ran dangerously low in England - triggering the service's first ever amber alert.

The latest controversy comes as First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed that the Scottish Government will press ahead with a legal challenge to the UK Government's attempt to block legislation that would make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Blood supplies are needed on standby for the NHS in case of emergencies such as patients haemorrhaging during surgery (Image: PA)

A spokeswoman for the SNBTS said: "Since April 2022, SNBTS asks all donors to complete the following question on the donor health check ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been pregnant in the last six months?’.

"This question is asked for donor safety.

"Giving blood may be harmful for individuals who are pregnant, or who have been pregnant recently.

"We appreciate that for many donors (including some female donors such as post menopausal donors) this question will not be relevant.

"Following donor feedback, we are planning to update the wording of the question to ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been pregnant in the last six months? (If not applicable, please tick no)’.

"This is likely to be implemented at the next donor health check update due in Summer 2023."