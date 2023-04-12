THE NHS is turning away would-be male blood donors unless they confirm that they are "not pregnant".
The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS), which provides the NHS with life-saving blood supplies, said the mandatory question is "asked for donor safety" as part of a routine health check.
It said the question was introduced in April 2022, but confirmed plans to "update the wording" of the question later this year in order to instruct potential blood donors to tick no if the question is "not applicable".
It stressed that all donors, including post-menopausal women, are expected to confirm their pregnancy status.
READ MORE: SNP confirms court action to contest blocking of gender reforms
The situation was highlighted after 41-year-old GP, Dr Steffen McAndrew, was stunned to be turned away from a blood donation centre at a school in Ayr when he declined to state whether or not he was pregnant.
📝 Sign up for our new Inside the NHS newsletter where each week our health correspondent Helen McArdle exclusively breaks down vital statistics, issues in healthcare and provides a platform to those on the NHS frontlines who are too reluctant to speak publicly. Click here to sign up! 👈
Dr McAndrew had been a regular blood donor prior to the pandemic and had booked an appointment to give blood at Belmont Academy on April 11.
However, he was left baffled when a nurse told him that unless he completed the form to confirm that he was not pregnant, the donation could not go ahead.
Speaking to the Herald, Dr McAndrew said: "I can't believe they would refuse a donation from a man based on the fact I refused to say if I was pregnant.
"I can also understand those who have suggested, 'just tick the box', to enable a donation.
"However it is the principle of the matter.
"I'm pretty sure that was not a question a few years ago when I last donated; I think it was a question for females only.
"I gave blood fairly regularly until before the pandemic hit. This was my first time since."
READ MORE: Scotland's changing birth trends - from home deliveries to the rise in C sections
Dr McAndrew added: "To say it is bonkers is an understatement.
"I have a nagging feeling that it is political correctness 'gone too far', trying to placate and pacify the gender-brigade.
"I am hugely supportive of the Blood Transfusion Service. They are vital to the day to day operation of the NHS.
"But I really think they are shooting themselves in the foot with this.
"A fellow medic on Twitter suggested I was 'virtue signalling' - I had to look up the definition! I certainly didn’t do that intentionally.
"It’s a fundamental problem in the NHS (and society) that common sense has been lost, obliterated."
Some health boards have faced accusations of "erasing women" by using terminology such as "anyone with a cervix" when referring to eligibility for cervical screening.
Dr McAndrew said the pregnancy question is marked as 'mandatory' on the official form handed out to would-be blood donors, but that the none of the staff asked him whether he could be pregnant.
"They simply said I could not donate if I didn’t answer the question," added Dr McAndrew.
READ MORE: Ireland avoided 'divisive' debate on gender recognition law reform
The SNBTS currently has adequate stockpiles of most blood types, but previously issued an appeal to donors in October after supplies ran dangerously low in England - triggering the service's first ever amber alert.
The latest controversy comes as First Minister Humza Yousaf confirmed that the Scottish Government will press ahead with a legal challenge to the UK Government's attempt to block legislation that would make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate.
A spokeswoman for the SNBTS said: "Since April 2022, SNBTS asks all donors to complete the following question on the donor health check ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been pregnant in the last six months?’.
"This question is asked for donor safety.
"Giving blood may be harmful for individuals who are pregnant, or who have been pregnant recently.
"We appreciate that for many donors (including some female donors such as post menopausal donors) this question will not be relevant.
"Following donor feedback, we are planning to update the wording of the question to ‘Are you pregnant, or have you been pregnant in the last six months? (If not applicable, please tick no)’.
"This is likely to be implemented at the next donor health check update due in Summer 2023."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here