David Grier, 60, told on Wednesday of how he is instructing his lawyers to go to the UK Supreme Court to continue his long-running legal battle against Scottish prosecutors.

He is seeking compensation from the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC because he believes the prosecution against him was malicious and has damaged his ability to make a living.

On Wednesday, his advocate Roddy Dunlop KC failed to persuade appeal judges at Edinburgh’s Court of Session to grant him permission to proceed to the Supreme Court.

However, Mr Grier’s lawyers can still approach the UK Supreme Court directly and he says this is the approach that his legal team will be taking in the next few months.

Speaking about the decision made by the Inner House of the Court of Session on Wednesday, Mr Grier, who comes from Barrhead, Renfrewshire, said: “I’m unfortunately not surprised that the Inner House have refused to allow us to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“However, we do intend to take the matter directly to the Supreme Court.”

The Court of Session has previously heard how Mr Grier was taken into custody during an investigation into alleged criminal wrongdoing at the club.

Detectives and prosecutors believed that the law had been broken during the time the club was sold to businessman Craig Whyte.

Prosecutors claimed that Mr Grier participated in a fraud with Mr Whyte. They claimed that Mr Whyte broke the law by using cash from a firm called Ticketus to acquire the finance to buy Rangers.

Mr Grier was detained and prosecuted alongside other men who were said to be involved in the alleged wrongdoing. However, everybody arrested during the probe was acquitted of any wrongdoing.

This prompted Mr Grier to launch a £7 million compensation action against the police and Crown Office. He claimed his arrest had affected his ability to maintain his high-flying job in financial services.

The cases brought by Mr Grier come in the light of admissions made by the Crown in another case brought by businessmen David Whitehouse and Paul Clark.

Prosecutors admitted Mr Whitehouse and Mr Clark were wrongfully arrested and prosecuted - the two men sought a total of £20.8 million from the Crown Office and Police Scotland. But they later settled their action with each of them receiving £10.3 million each - their legal bills, thought to be worth £3 million each, were also paid for.

Former Rangers executive Charles Green was also told he was able to receive damages after the Crown admitted it had conducted a “malicious” prosecution against him. He received a £6.3 million settlement.

His lawyers told judge Lord Tyre at the Court of Session that both law enforcement agencies had acted maliciously against him and that he should be entitled to compensation.

The court heard that the Crown Office was headed at the time by Frank Mulholland - who now sits as high court judge Lord Mulholland.

Lord Tyre also heard claims that the police officer leading the investigation - Detective Chief Inspector Jim Robertson - had acted inappropriately during the investigation.

The court heard claims that he sang lyrics from what appeared to be a Rangers song to Philip Duffy, a colleague of Mr Grier’s at financial services firm Duff & Phelps.

The court also heard that DCI Robertson mishandled confidential documents which were protected by legal privilege during the investigation.

Lord Tyre ruled that Mr Grier’s lawyers hadn’t shown that the prosecution service had acted maliciously.

But he also criticised senior officers involved in the investigation. He said some of DCI Robertson’s evidence was “evasive” and “unreliable” and that some of his actions during the probe were “reprehensible”.

This prompted lawyers for Mr Grier to appeal to the Inner House of the Court of Session.

They told civil appeal judges Lord Carloway, Lord Woolman and Lord Pentland that their colleague had made errors in his judgment.

Lord Carloway rejected the arguments made by Mr Grier’s legal team.

On Wednesday, Mr Grier’s lawyer Roddy Dunlop KC told judge Lord Carloway, that the legal tests needed for the Court of Session to allow cases to go to the Supreme Court had been passed.

He told Lord Carloway, who sat with colleagues Lord Pentland and Lord Woolman: “It is a matter of genuine public importance. The prosecution in respect of others has been admitted as being malicious.

“There is a genuine need for someone who has been caught up in such a scandal to have effective public remedy.

“There are good grounds available in this case to allow it to proceed.”

The Lord Advocate’s lawyer Gerry Moynihan KC said that he disagreed that the legal tests needed for the case to proceed had been passed. He said that previous rulings made in the case were correct.

He added: “The question is whether there was an ulterior motive in prosecuting Mr Grier. The answer is that there is none. The prosecution was conducted in the reasonable belief that there was a reasonable belief that there was evidence available.

“Your lordships should not grant permission to proceed.”

Lord Carloway and his colleagues concluded that the tests needed to allow the case to proceed to the UK Supreme Court had not been passed.

He added: “We are not going to give permission for the appeal to go the Supreme Court. We will give reasons in writing