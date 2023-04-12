A man who manipulated and exploited vulnerable people he met through online chat sites has been jailed for 11 years.
Scott Hanlon – also known as Lannister – from Stirling, degraded and abused his young victims after they accepted his offer to live at his flat.
The 35-year-old repeatedly subjected his victims to serious physical and sexual assaults, including rape. He compelled them to wear dog masks and collars, took their money and kept them locked up.
Prosecutors from COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service) were able to demonstrate that both victims suffered a course of abusive, controlling behaviour which left them terrified of Hanlon.
A jury heard that one was a vulnerable teenager when subjected to physical and sexual violence by Hanlon. One suffered a debilitating medical condition and was unable to defend themselves from the attacks.
At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Hanlon was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment. He was also given a lifetime Non-Harassment Order, preventing him approaching or contacting his victims, and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “I welcome the sentencing of Scott Lannister who will now face the consequences for these degrading, violent attacks.
“Sexual crimes, of any nature, will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone who wishes to report an offence of this nature to come forward, regardless of the passage of time. We will investigate it thoroughly and you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”
