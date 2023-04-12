53 years after the death of renowned feminist author Willa Muir, The Usurpers has been published thanks to Colenso Books and The University of St Andrews' Special Collections team.

The book is set in Prague in the late 1940s as Czechoslovakia was just starting to recover from German occupation during the Second World War.

The characters in the novel are mainly based on real people and real situations and the insidious influence of the Communist Party, which culminated in the coup of February 1948.

Essentially a comic novel, political infiltration, intimidation and violence, restrictions on freedom of speech, and the crushing of dissent all feature in the story.

Two typed versions of the manuscript for the novel have been in the University of St Andrews Special Collections since the 1970s, along with the rest of Willa’s papers, and remained unpublished until now.

Willa Muir was a student at the University of St Andrews from 1907-1911, when Minnie Anderson – as she was then known – was awarded a first-class degree in Classics. She married the poet Edwin Muir in 1919 and the couple led a peripatetic life around Europe, subsisting by teaching, writing, and translating. Their translations included works by Franz Kafka, which they brought to a British audience for the first time.

The Usurpers is set in Prague at the time when Edwin was Director of the British Institute there, from 1945-1948.

Rachel Hart, Head of Archives and Rare Books and Keeper of Manuscripts and Muniments at the University of St Andrews, said: “The appearance in print for the first time of an unpublished manuscript is always exciting.

The Usurpers by Willa Muir (Image: University of St Andrews)

"Both handwritten and typescript versions of Willa Muir’s The Usurpers are held with her archive in the University and this is a great opportunity to raise the profile of an early female graduate of St Andrews who was an exemplary student and active in the Student’s Union and student publishing between 1907 and 1912.

“Throughout her life she was a support for her husband – the poet Edwin Muir – and it is appropriate now to focus attention on Willa’s own writing, as well as on the editorial and translating role she played in their joint endeavours.”

While The Usurpers is published more than 50 years after her death, Willa also published two novels during her lifetime, Imagined Corners (1931) and Mrs Ritchie (1933), as well as a later nonfiction work, Mrs Grundy in Scotland (1936).

Copies of The Usurpers are available through the Wardlaw Museum shop and in Topping & Company Booksellers of St Andrews.