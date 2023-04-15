LESLEY DUNCAN

AMAZING GRACE

Amazing grace how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now I’m found

Was blind but now I see

‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did that grace appear

The hour I first believed

Through many dangers, toils, and snares

I have already come

This grace that brought me safe thus far

And grace will lead me home

When we’ve been here ten thousand years

Bright, shining as the sun

We’ve no less days to sing God’s praise

Than when we first begun

Amazing grace how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now I’m found

Was blind but now I see